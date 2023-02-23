Little Sesame Shakes Up Hummus Shelves with Nationwide Launch at Sprouts Farmers Market

Fast-growing DC brand brings their chef driven hummus to Sprouts shoppers around the country.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sesame announced today that its signature hummus is now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide.

Little Sesame hummus is freshly spun with 100% regeneratively farmed chickpeas exclusively sourced from farmer Casey Bailey in Fort Benton, Montana. Every container of hummus made is an investment into Bailey's farm, allowing him to keep thousands of acres in regenerative agriculture. Little Sesame places the flavors on the bottom, against the super smooth texture and bright flavor of the hummus which has the cleanest label on the market, utilizing freshly squeezed lemon juice as the only preservative.

Chefs and Co-Founders Nick Wiseman and Ronen Tenne met cooking in some of the best NYC restaurants more than a decade ago and joined forces to open Little Sesame as a pop up in a 500 sq ft basement in 2016. The brand debuted their hummus in grocery stores in 2021 and has since scaled to nearly 1000 doors nationwide. "Ronen and I left cooking in fine dining to bring our food to more people," says Wiseman. "It's amazing to partner with Sprouts to help make this dream a reality."

The certified organic, non-GMO project verified, and kosher hummus lineup includes Smooth Classic, Jammy Tomato, Caramelized Onion, and Herby Jalapeno. The 8 oz containers are available for purchase for $5.49 each.

ABOUT LITTLE SESAME

Little Sesame is on a mission to energize grocery store shelves and bring restaurant quality food into people's homes. Chefs and Co-Founders Nick Wiseman and Ronen Tenne opened their flagship restaurant in Washington, D.C. in 2018. Their signature hummus debuted in Whole Foods Market in July 2021. It can now be found in nearly 1000 locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Erewhon, Foxtrot, MOM's and online at Misfits Market. Learn more at eatlittlesesame.com or follow along on Instagram @eatlittlesesame.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

