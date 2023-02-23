Puppet Announces New Introductory, On-Demand Training for Free

With over 40,000 companies using Puppet and the demand for infrastructure automation on the rise, there's no better time to learn.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppet by Perforce, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced free on-demand introductory courses for Puppet technologies. The latest courses complement Puppet's mission and commitment to offer a wide variety of readily available educational offerings to support different styles of learning.

Puppet by Perforce logo (PRNewswire)

Unlimited choices and the growth of cloud has led to complex enterprise environments. Increasingly, businesses are looking to infrastructure automation technologies like Puppet to help manage and automate this complexity in a simple and continuous manner. In a 2022 Gartner survey, the firm predicted that by 2025, 70% of organizations will implement structured automation to deliver flexibility and efficiency, an increase from 20% of organizations in 2021.

"We've built these classes to accommodate someone who is just starting in this space, or looking to expand Puppet knowledge within their business," said Beth Weinberger, Vice President of Operations and Education at Puppet by Puppet. "This new hands-on experience with infrastructure automation in real environments helps with job advancements and placement."

This training also provides the opportunity to:

Gain an understanding of configuration management

Level up IT skills

Introduces modern technology in the field of infrastructure as code (IaC).

Learn more about all of Puppet's educational offerings here today.

Additional Resources

About Puppet by Perforce

Puppet by Perforce empowers people to innovate through infrastructure automation. For more than a dozen years, Puppet has led the way in IT infrastructure automation to simplify complexity for the masses in order to strengthen customers' security posture, compliance standards, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet's open source and commercial solutions. In 2022, Puppet was acquired by Perforce Software. Learn more at puppet.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software