Baleaf Sports Introduces New Padded Cycling Shorts Series Airide, Offering Additional Comfort and Protection for Cyclists

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baleaf Sports ("Baleaf") has announced the upcoming launch of its Airide series, the next-gen line of padded cycling shorts lineup designed to provide ultimate comfort and protection for both on- and off-road cycling adventures. Developed to offer all-round support for a comfier ride, the new offerings feature a built-in pad that alleviates the pressure on sensitive areas, combined with skin-friendly and quick-drying fabrics that boast excellent elasticity and moisture absorption performance, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and professional cyclists looking for an extra layer of protection while maximizing comfort and freedom of movement during their rides.

Baleaf leads the innovation in the design and development of professional cycling wear, with the latest lineup crafted with great attention to detail for a perfect fit for the human body. The Airide series, which is slated to go on sale on February 20, will come in four options tailored-made to meet the diverse needs of cyclists, with three models made from the soft LYCRA® fabrics that allow the users to enjoy the luxurious feel against their skin. The material also offers excellent breathability and moisture management that delivers cool and dry comfort while the exceptional stretchability and durable shape retention always enable the wearers to perform at the highest level.

On the protection front, the pad features a specialized design with two foam densities for enhanced support. In terms of fit, Airide is designed to be snug and form-fitting, ensuring that it stays in place even during intense rides. The seamless construction also eliminates any friction and pressure points that could cause discomfort, ideal for both short- and long-distance rides. The high-tech moisture-wicking material used in Airide also ensures that the pad dries quickly and remains fresh even after a long-haul journey. It is the perfect choice for cycling enthusiasts of all levels, with its versatile design and protective cushions that make it suitable for a wide range of usage scenarios – whether it is mountain, road, or indoor riding – ensuring that you can enjoy the thrill of cycling with peace of mind.

"Our designer teams identified and focused on the pain point of long-time riding by adding a silicone reinforcement to provide better shock absorption and support for the sensitive areas, making the overall riding experience more comfortable. While ensuring a greater level of protection and comfort for the users, our new lineup features a lightweight yet more effective design, delivering no-compromise protection with the thickness of the Airide pad being about 14mm, significantly thinner than its market counterparts which average around 25mm. We're confident that our innovative Airide series will change the riding experience for cyclists around the world," said Lefee Xu, CEO of Baleaf.

Since the global debut of its first men's cycling shorts in 2017, Baleaf's cycling apparel has quickly captured the heart of global customers, followed by the launch of shorts for female cyclists that instantly become one of its best-selling products on Amazon. Now, Baleaf has grown into a top brand of cycling apparel on Amazon, with its men's and women's cycling shorts having secured the NO.1 spot in the Cycling Underwear category.

About Baleaf Sports

Founded in 2014, Baleaf is a contemporary activewear brand that caters to those who enjoy dabbling in fitness trends but don't want to keep stockpiling gear for each activity they engage in. Baleaf is on a mission to help downsize and streamline peoples' activewear wardrobes with high-quality, versatile, and multifaceted athleisure apparel at an affordable price. For more information, please visit https://www.baleaf.com.

