Global Financial and Risk Management Leader Edward G. Cannizzaro to Join PG&E Boards of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced the appointment of Edward G. Cannizzaro to the Boards of Directors of PG&E Corporation and its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company, effective February 24, 2023. Mr. Cannizzaro brings decades of experience advising clients on business and risk management success.

Mr. Cannizzaro has counseled clients in a wide range of industries including e-commerce, financial technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, retail, biotechnology, and real estate.

"With decades of executive leadership experience in business and risk management, Ed will be invaluable in helping PG&E continue to improve its operational and safety performance to better serve our customers," said Robert C. Flexon, Chair of the Board of PG&E Corporation.

Mr. Cannizzaro spent over 35 years at KPMG, a global professional services firm, holding various audit, risk management, and regulatory positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Mr. Cannizzaro served as the Global Head of Quality, Risk, and Regulatory for KPMG, with global responsibility for quality controls, risk management, and ethics and compliance monitoring programs from 2018 to 2022.

"I am honored and excited to serve on PG&E's Boards to support CEO Patti Poppe and her leadership team in their essential work to provide energy to more than 16 million Californians," said Mr. Cannizzaro.

Mr. Cannizzaro will serve on the Audit Committees of both the PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company boards as well as the Finance and Innovation Committee of the PG&E Corporation board.

Mr. Cannizzaro also serves on the Board of Directors for Ross Stores. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from San Diego State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Cannizzaro is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

