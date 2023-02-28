1606 Corp Updates Shareholders

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD company, updates shareholders after completing the first thirty days of trading under the ticker symbol CBDW.

On January 17th, 2022 , 1606 Corp (OTC | CBDW), a spin-off of Singlepoint Inc, began trading.

Around Feb 15th the company received delivery of enough inventory for an additional 2500 stores, and is in the process of fulfilling orders for retail customers…

The company has signed an LOI with Brio Nutritionals to purchase 51% of the company and with terms verbally agreed to, 1606 Corp is only waiting for Brio's signature.

February 24th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Total Product Expo , and are now in talks with several companies regarding acquiring their businesses. 1606 management attended the premiere CBD product showcase onat theConvention Center, the, and are now in talks with several companies regarding acquiring their businesses.

"It's only been a little more than a month, and we've already come so far as a company. I'm pleased that we have access to $20,000,000 in financing to draw from which we're excited to use to acquire CBD companies. The support from shareholders has been amazing and we want to thank our core investors who've made all this possible. I can't wait to share what we've got going on next! " Said Greg Lambrecht, CEO & Chairman of 1606 Corp

About 1606 Corp;

In April 2021, 1606 Corp. was spun off from Singlepoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING).1606 has been able to develop smokable hemp brands to add to 1606 original, including Truz and CBD Singlez (www.1606hemp.com) The company intends to acquire Companies in the CBD, including brands, distribution, retail outlets, and manufacturing. 1606 Corp. was awarded the ticker symbol CBDW on January 12th, 2022.

Industry Information;

Rates of cannabidiol (CBD) usage in the United States are projected to surge in 2023, according to Stirling CBD. With recent studies suggesting as high as a 10% year-over-year (YoY) increase in usage, Stirling CBD predicts that 2023 will be a pivotal year for the industry as the widespread adoption of CBD-infused products is set to take place across the health and wellness, beauty, and food and beverage industries.

Data from 2022 provides insight into the widespread nature of CBD-infused products. The Center for Advancing Health (CFAH) reported that 26% of Americans used CBD in 2022, and according to ClevelandClinic.org , 42% of people who take CBD use it for sleep-related reasons. It is also often marketed toward individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, quitting smoking, fitness recovery, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

