FOR THE 2ND STRAIGHT YEAR, FINPAY APPEARS ON THE INC. 5000 NORTHEAST REGION'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES, WITH THREE-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 266%

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that FinPay, a recognized leader in patient engagement and financial management, is ranked No. 68 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the 2nd consecutive year," says Tim Kowalski, CEO & President of FinPay. "This follows our ranking on the national Inc. 5000 list for the 2nd straight year and we are excited about our growth as we look to the future of healthcare. Our team and culture continue to be the driving force behind our success. We're grateful to our customers, partners and employees for being part of our journey and helping us reach this significant milestone. Without them, we could not offer patient engagement and payment programs to ease the burden for patients that otherwise could not afford treatment."

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 168 private companies had an average growth rate of 450% percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About FinPay

FinPay is a fully managed technology solution for Patient Financial Management that is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options, all while restoring consumer trust in the American healthcare system.

