Flō Networks will offer a starter kit to accelerate the development of applications using private 5G network

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flō Networks, a leading provider of digital infrastructure and connectivity services announces the release of their Private 5G Starter Kit with all the key elements of a Private 5G network total solution to developers and enterprises to experience the benefits of private 5G in their operations quickly. The Private 5G starter kit is integrated with Azure private MEC solution to enable edge-to-cloud based 5G applications and includes modern infrastructure and network elements provided by Microsoft.

The kit includes the cloud-managed Azure Stack Edge Server, Microsoft Azure Private 5G Core, a CBRS 5G Small Cell, a 5G Camera Unit, a dongle to connect devices to the 5G network, 5 SIM Cards to connect user equipment to the network and Flō Networks' ExpressRoute for Cloud Connection.

The solution is ideal for developers or enterprises looking to test and deploy their own private 5G network applications leveraging Azure private MEC and Azure Private 5G Core, providing access to cutting-edge technology that supports digital transformation efforts. The kit is easy to set up and manage, making it accessible to developers or businesses across different sectors like Industry 4.0, autonomous retail, mining, ports, among others, and it's designed to help reduce the barriers that exist today to experiment with 5G technology by providing an affordable, end-to-end solution that is designed to support end customer's starting small but with the flexibility to scale to production environments.

The Private 5G Starter Kit will be available first in the United States and later in countries where Private 5G Spectrum and Azure services are available.

"We are excited to partner with Microsoft to bring cutting-edge private 5G technology to enterprises and developers." said Mario Dominguez, VP Partner and Business Development of Flō Networks. "Our collaboration will provide customers with the tools they need to build and test 5G applications with an integrated 5G private wireless network that meets their specific needs and enables them to take advantage of the many benefits of Private 5G."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Flō Networks to provide private 5G in the hands of Modern Connected App innovators and enterprises, for rapid development of Private 5G. Their expertise in providing complex networking services to a wide range of customers is valuable in accelerating the market" said Shriraj Gaglani, VP Product Management, Microsoft.

The Private 5G Starter Kit will be initially available in early Q2 and can be ordered through Flō Networks in the United States where CBRS spectrum is available.

About Flō Networks

Flō Networks is a leading business connectivity services company in the United States, Mexico, and the Americas, providing managed and data services to a wide range of organizations, from mid-sized businesses to multinational corporations. Its wholesale carrier and business services operate over a vast fiber-optic infrastructure that includes metropolitan and regional networks connecting countries throughout the Americas. Enterprise services include direct connectivity to the leading clouds, managed SD-WAN services, dedicated Internet access, and private lines, allowing customers to create and manage a network that suits their needs. Find more at flo.net.

