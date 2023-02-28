Health Leads Expands Leadership Team with New Executive Officers

Leading National Health Equity Non-Profit Adds Chief Operations Officer and Chief Strategy and Learning Officer

BOSTON and OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Leads, a national non-profit working to address the root causes of racial health inequities, has announced the addition of two new members to its executive leadership team. Dominique Morgan has joined the organization as its chief operating officer and Susan Furtney as chief strategy and learning officer.

Dominique Morgan has joined Health Leads its chief operating officer and Susan Furtney as chief strategy and learning officer. (PRNewswire)

"Susan and Dominique's wide range of experience will be key to furthering our work in removing deeply-rooted barriers to health, dignity, and well-being."

"As our work in racial health equity innovation has spread, and our advocacy and partnerships have grown at both the local and national levels, we saw the opportunity to reinforce our operations and learning structures that are key to achieving our strategy," said Health Leads CEO Alexandra Quinn. "Susan and Dominique's leadership experience across the healthcare ecosystem, as well as in government, corporate, nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, will be key to furthering our work in removing deeply-rooted barriers to health, dignity, and well-being."

Dominique previously served as market president for VillageMD, chief operating officer of Steward Medical Group, and vice president of Population Health for Steward Health Care. Dominique's decades of experience and a passion for transforming health outcomes for under-resourced populations will guide her in her new role overseeing Health Leads programs, initiatives, and operational support functions including finance, people and culture.

"Health Leads understands what deep health equity work truly requires - that it's not a set of short-term solutions or a one-time training - and continues to pursue initiatives and partnerships that demonstrate how to redesign systems to make a meaningful impact on people's lives," said Dominique. "From maternal health to housing to food insecurity, I'm excited to lead this work tackling today's most pressing health equity challenges."

Most recently serving as the chief strategy officer at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Susan is a public health executive with nearly three decades of business development, operations management, analytics, and consulting experience in both corporate and non-profit organizations. As Health Leads' first chief strategy and learning officer, Susan will oversee the business development, investor relations and communications functions and evolve the organization's learning, policy, measurement and evaluation strategies.

"In partnership with community-based organizations across the country, Health Leads has a proven history of untangling complex barriers to health, facilitating collaborations for advocacy and action, and spreading equity-centered practices and policies," said Susan. "I'm honored to join Health Leads to help continue to drive the organization toward meaningful impact, both locally and nationally."

In their new roles, Susan and Dominique will work closely with the leadership team in setting the strategy for Health Leads initiatives and partnerships to ensure the organization remains at the forefront of collaborative, community-led health equity innovation and advocacy.

For full bios on Susan and Dominique, visit https://healthleadsusa.org/about-us/our-leadership

About Health Leads

Health Leads is an innovation hub that seeks to unearth and address the deep societal roots of racial inequity that impact our health. The organization works both nationally and locally across the U.S. to build partnerships and redesign systems so that every person, in every community, can live with health, well-being, and dignity. Learn more at healthleadsusa.org and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Linkedin .

Health, dignity and well-being — for every person, in every community. (PRNewsfoto/Health Leads) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Leads