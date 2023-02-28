Investopedia Announces Winners of its 2023 Best Online Brokers Awards

Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, and Interactive Brokers Named Among Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia announced the winners of its 2023 Online Brokers Awards, highlighting the investment platforms that best adapted to the past year's changing market dynamics, including steep declines across stocks, bonds, and crypto, and a slowdown in trading, account opens, and overall activity. Investopedia selected the winning platforms that utilize research, education, and product offerings to help their customers rebuild and fortify their portfolios.

Investopedia 2023 Broker Awards (PRNewswire)

"The past year has brought investing challenges to millions of investors who may have never experienced a period of high inflation, rising rates, and a bear market for stocks and bonds," said Caleb Silver, Investopedia Editor-in-Chief. "That has compelled online brokers to help educate them on how to protect and fortify their portfolios, and offer new products to help them do it. Our list of the Best Online Brokers for 2023 reflects those platforms that have responded best to this challenging environment."

Investopedia's Best Online Brokers Awards rates brokers based on the most critical elements users would need to thoroughly evaluate an online broker, including range of offerings, mobile app usability, and costs. To see the complete list of winners and rankings by category, visit the Investopedia 2023 Best Online Brokers Awards .

Winners of the Investopedia 2023 Best Online Brokers Awards:

Best Overall: Fidelity Best Broker for Beginners: TD Ameritrade Best Mobile Apps: TD Ameritrade Best Broker for Options: tastytrade Best Broker for Low Costs: Fidelity Best Broker for Advanced Traders: Interactive Brokers Best Broker for Cryptocurrency Trading: eToro Best Broker for International Trading: Interactive Brokers Best Broker for ETFs: Fidelity Best Broker for Ease of Trading Experience: E*TRADE Best Broker for Customer Service: TD Ameritrade Best Broker for Low-Cost Options Trading: Webull

About Investopedia

Investopedia helps 13 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, February 2023) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia's editors and network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

Related Links

http://www.investopedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Investopedia