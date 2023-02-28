NCTC Inks Exclusive Partnership with Reach to Offer Turnkey MVNO Solution to 700+ Members

Reach to Facilitate the Launch of Mobile Services for NCTC Members with Simple and Scalable Platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach, the leading SaaS platform for launching network-based services quickly and easily, and the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), today announced that the two have entered into a preferred partner agreement whereby NCTC is providing its members with access to the Reach platform to quickly deploy and monetize mobile services. NCTC represents almost 700 independent communications service providers who connect approximately one-third of North American and U.S. Territory households to the world.

NCTC has seen the broadband industry through many critical evolutions and challenges, including the growing prevalence of streaming services and more recently, the opportunity of mobile as the "new triple play". Reach will fuel NCTC's vision that member Cable and Broadband providers– regardless of size or buying power – can launch mobile services on par with or better than industry leaders. In recent quarters, more companies in the cable and broadband space are looking to provide an MVNO option to their customers. Through its partnership with Reach, NCTC aims to set its members up for success, without investing many years and millions of dollars to build an MVNO.

Under the agreement, NCTC has the sole discretion to select the underlying wireless network that will be offered to Members in aggregate. NCTC intends to announce this decision in the coming weeks.

"We have successfully crafted a deal that works for all NCTC members, and through this process, our new partner Reach has been thorough and responsive to meet our unique needs," said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC.

"This is an exciting new partnership for Reach, and an even more exciting opportunity for NCTC's 700+ member companies," said Harjot Saluja, Founder and CEO, Reach. "NCTC members now have access to the simplest way to launch an MVNO in the market. Additionally, NCTC members will be getting access to a platform that supports a full portfolio of broadband connectivity solutions, starting with mobile."

NCTC members will work with Reach to employ various degrees of customization for their white-labeled mobile service, based on timeline and budget. The Reach platform is truly turnkey, offering a solution for every persona (end users, sales and support agents, and business stakeholders), and every step of the persona journey. Flexibility and future-proofing were two of NCTC's core criteria in selecting a technology partner. Reach offers a full broadband digitization suite including modules for billing, service provisioning, customer self-service, agent interfaces, and more.

Specific parameters of the agreement include:

NCTC Members can choose from three onboarding options: Which will be discussed with each NCTC members as many have different needs.

Members will have the ability to "bundle" their broadband service with mobile. Mobile can be subsidized as an acquisition tool for the ISP's primary revenue driver (typically home internet).

NCTC Members will have their own app in the Google Play/ App Store where their customers can sign up, activate and manage their plans.

NCTC member company stakeholders will get real-time analytics to their mobile product offerings and gauge how well its performing - from conversion, purchase-to-activation ratio, churn rates, promotions, influencer campaigns and more.

Reach is providing NCTC member companies with a custom onboarding experience, where the member company can fine-tune every step of the experience – including personalizing 200+ touchpoints throughout the mobile customer lifecycle.

About Reach

Reach is a technology company headquartered in Boston with a mission to simplify monetizing network assets across wireless, broadband and satellite infrastructures. Reach's cloud-based SaaS platform allows companies to launch innovative network-based services quickly – and simply. Our end-to-end solution combines network connectivity, powerful IT and Back Office tools, and sleek user interfaces into a flexible and scalable platform. Our partners save time and money as they launch high-quality, differentiated network-based services. At Reach, we abide by the principle "If you don't love it, don't put it out." This commitment to innovation and quality embodies how we show up for our partners, our employees, and the communities in which we work. For more information, please go to www.reachnext.com.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

