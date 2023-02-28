WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NR West, the parent company of Warner Pacific, the most trusted General Agency for brokers across California, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma, announced today its acquisition of The Insurance Exchange.

Warner Pacific Parent Company Acquires The Insurance Exchange, Deepening Its Texas Presence

As a respected Dallas-based General Agency, The Insurance Exchange is known for offering brokers the highest level of customer support and administrative service. Brokers now have access to more selling tools and teams of highly connected, experienced and specialized staff.

"It's our commitment to provide the fastest, easiest, and most trusted benefits-selling experience for our brokers," said NR West and Warner Pacific Co-CEO, John Nelson. "The Insurance Exchange shares this commitment, and it has clearly fueled their success. We are thrilled to welcome The Insurance Exchange team."

The Insurance Exchange now operates as a division of NR West, continuing under its current name and dedicated team of employees. The addition of The Insurance Exchange to NR West's family of companies builds upon its Texas footprint, and strengthens its ability to work with health plans and brokers to provide healthcare coverage for all Americans.

"Our brokers have come to count on us for consistent excellence," said John Bievenour, President of The Insurance Exchange. "This new chapter will allow us to build on that reputation through a wider and unequaled range of services and support for all of our customers."

The acquisition of this reputable firm allows employer clients of both our firms to access a wider range of carriers and networks.

About Warner Pacific

With over $4 billion of in-force premiums, servicing more than 70,000 employers, Warner Pacific is a top-producing General Agency for many of the nation's largest insurance carriers. Warner Pacific provides insurance agents in California, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma with sales assistance, innovative technology and back-office service.

Media Contact

Jordan Rapp

Jordan.Rapp@warnerpacific.com

(800) 801-2300

