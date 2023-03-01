Allied Benefit Systems Announces New COO Appointment

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Benefit Systems, LLC ("Allied" or the "Company"), a national healthcare solutions company providing administrative, medical management, and compliance services to over 12,000 self-insured employers, has announced that Pat Gabrione, Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving the company. Allied has appointed Jocelyn Purtell as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective February 27, 2023.

"We are grateful for Pat Gabrione's dedicated service to Allied over the past 24 years," said Michael Sternklar, Allied's Chief Executive Officer. "Under his leadership, Allied experienced significant growth. His client-focused, service-minded approach has been a cornerstone of our success. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Jocelyn is a world-class operating executive with a proven track record of managing large complex businesses. During her storied career, she led over 10,000 employees in United States and India as Hewitt's (currently Alight) Operations Leader. She drove operational excellence and transformation as Mercer Outsourcing's COO, and in her last role, was COO of benefitexpress, one of the nation's leading mid-market benefits technology and services companies.

"As our business evolves into the next generation of leadership, I am thrilled that Jocelyn Purtell will be joining Allied," said Sternklar. "I have worked with Jocelyn for 15 years. She has inspiring passion, unshakable integrity, and an unrelenting focus on taking care of clients and supporting her employees."

As COO, Purtell will lead the company's Operations unit, introduce new technology and build new workflows that will enable Allied to lead the market in servicing its clients. She will collaborate with stakeholders to implement a multi-year operational transformation effort and lead cross-functional initiatives to accelerate growth and profitability.

"We are excited to welcome Jocelyn to the Allied team," said Sternklar. "Her leadership and experience will be instrumental in taking our business to new heights, and we are confident in her ability to continue to drive Allied's success."

About Allied Benefit Systems, LLC

Allied is a national healthcare solutions company providing professional administrative, medical management, and compliance services to over 12,000 self-insured employers. Founded in 1980, Allied has grown to be one of the largest, independent third-party administrators in the United States.

View original content:

SOURCE Allied Benefit Systems