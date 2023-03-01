BANKROLL OPENS ITS DOORS TO GUESTS AHEAD OF MARCH MADNESS

Highly anticipated luxury sports and entertainment viewing experience opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankroll, a luxury sports and entertainment viewing experience, announced that its doors at 1910 Chestnut St. are officially accepting reservations.

A first-of-its-kind concept, Bankroll will define how sports and live events are watched, providing guests with access to a range of unique viewing experiences, culinary excellence and an upscale social environment. Catering to a diverse community of guests and invested sports fans who want to more actively watch the game and be immersed in all the action with friends and family, Bankroll offers high-end sophistication that guests won't find anywhere else.

Bankroll has restored the historic Boyd Theater, a stunning 1920's art deco marvel. The 13,000 sq. ft. venue offers over 350 seats and several types of seating areas for patrons to experience sports and entertainment in new ways. Guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere of The Big Game Room and The Boyd, a theater-style environment, or relax in the comfort of more private 'living room' spaces like The Club and The Lounge. The Bungalows, multiple private viewing spaces each equipped with 3 dedicated screens, create a more intimate social setting for a group of friends and allow you to control every aspect of your Bankroll experience. Guests will have access to stellar cuisine as well as technology integrations like real-time odds boards, personal charging stations and 1,200 sq. ft. LED 4k screens.

VIP and Corporate Memberships will be available for guests looking to further elevate their time at Bankroll. Members will have exclusive private events, advance access to reservations, premier seating for games and unique food and dining offerings.

"Bankroll fills a white space in the market for a modern, upscale venue that seamlessly blends the latest technology with a social atmosphere for event viewing. It's hard to do justice to the space with a description, so we are thrilled to finally share the full Bankroll experience with everyone," said Padma Rao, CEO of Bankroll. "We couldn't be more excited to open our doors to Philadelphians who appreciate luxury amenities and personal service while watching their favorite events."

Bankroll will be open 7 days a week, 5 - 10 PM Sunday - Thursday and 5 - 11 PM Friday and Saturday. The venue's dining room and full menu will be available as well as expanding to their normal hours in the coming weeks. Guests will be able to make reservations through Resy.

About Bankroll

Bankroll is a luxury sports and entertainment viewing experience. Offering guests multiple, distinct types of seating areas, unparalleled dining and hospitality, and a range of curated experiences in an upscale social environment, the 13,000 sq. ft. venue at the site of the former Boyd Theater in Philadelphia is truly like no other. For more information about Bankroll, please visit bankrollclub.com.

