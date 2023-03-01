Dynavax to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that Kelly MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8, at 2:10 p.m. E.T.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant with adjuvanted vaccine clinical programs for shingles and Tdap, and through global collaborations, currently focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn and Twitter.

