Huawei Defines Four Development Directions of Green All-Optical Networks, Unleashing Giga Experience and Striding to F5.5G

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2023, IDATE held the Green All-optical Network Forum, at which all parties advocated accelerating gigabit network construction. Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, elaborated on the vision of "Green Giga" and defined four development directions (G-I-G-A) of green gigabit all-optical networks, to promote the development of green gigabit networks and support future network evolution to 10G for striding to F5.5G.

IDATE holding the Green All-Optical Network Forum (PRNewswire)

Gigabit broadband has been developing rapidly around the world, and the acceleration and popularization of applications such as 8K, IoT, VR, and AR will sharply increase bandwidth and connection requirements. In line with this trend, Huawei outlined its vision for a green gigabit network: to reduce the per-bit construction and O&M costs to one-fifth of what they are currently, and without increasing energy consumption. Richard Jin also proposed four directions for building network capabilities: Giant capacity, Intelligence for all, Guaranteed experience, and Architecture simplified (G-I-G-A). Huawei's green intelligent OptiX network enables global operators to upgrade their networks in the G-I-G-A directions, building green gigabit all-optical networks to provide users with high-quality gigabit experience and supporting network evolution to F5.5G.

Richard Jin delivering his keynote speech (PRNewswire)

Ultra-high bandwidth: Innovative technologies such as 400G, OXC, metro OTN, 10G PON, and FTTR must be introduced to gigabit networks, from backbone to home, to build all-optical networks that provide 400G to backbone networks, 100G to metro networks, 10G to access networks, and 1G connections to rooms in the home. This eliminates the bottlenecks of node capacity, network layer capacity, and end-to-end network capacity. It meets service bandwidth requirements, and promotes revenue growth for operators.

Deterministic experience: Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30 extends home optical fiber connection to individual rooms. The innovative C-WAN architecture provides 2000 Mbit/s Wi-Fi coverage throughout the entire house with imperceptible roaming to achieve an incredible home experience. Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM moves OTN from aggregation nodes to CO sites to build an E2E all-optical network with a superlative bearer experience.

Simplified architecture: A simplified all-optical architecture provides one-stop access and one-hop connection. One-stop access - Huawei's CO+AirPON solution brings 10G PON capabilities to pole sites, curb sites, and buildings, innovatively integrating multiple sites for simplified management. In this way, all B2H and B2B services can be accessed through one site and one network, thereby reducing OPEX by 60%. One-hop connection - Huawei combines a 3D-mesh backbone network solution with the Alps-WDM solution for metro networks to implement all-optical grooming of services from the cloud to the user side, greatly reducing network construction costs, footprint, and energy consumption.

Full-dimensional intelligence: To improve user experience, improve O&M efficiency, and reduce power consumption, Huawei has launched three solutions to enable all-dimensional intelligence. The Premium Broadband solution analyzes experience data to proactively detect faults and complete optimization in a timely manner; the optical cable network digitalization solution senses optical cables and analyzes data in a centralized manner, making the optical cable network visualized and manageable; and an intelligent green O&M solution dynamically adjusts power consumption based on the boards, port usage, and traffic.

Richard Jin said, "Based on the vision of green gigabit and the development directions of G-I-G-A, Huawei will continue to innovate to support operators in building green gigabit all-optical networks that feature future-oriented service development and efficient operations."

MWC 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we will dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity of 5.5G. For more information, please visit https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huawei