ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Revenue Analytics™ announces a new strategic relationship with global hotel company IHG Hotels & Resorts. As part of the agreement, Revenue Analytics will seek to further innovate its state-of-the-art N2Pricing™ software to potentially enhance IHG's overall revenue management capabilities.

Revenue Analytics™ announces strategic relationship with IHG Hotels & Resorts as it selects N2Pricing™

N2Pricing is revolutionizing Revenue Management Systems (RMS) and creating efficiencies and automation for hotels to manage their pricing and drive revenue to their property or portfolio of properties through advanced price optimization, dynamic room type pricing capabilities and focus on revenue optimization.

Dax Cross, CEO of Revenue Analytics, said, "I am extremely excited about this next chapter of our long relationship with IHG. We have a history of innovating together, and it was clear to IHG that N2Pricing offers unique capabilities that other RMS options cannot provide. I'm confident that by leveraging our capabilities, IHG will see how we can help reduce the workload on revenue managers, enable greater automation across their portfolios of hotels and drive revenue for owners."

Dennis Corrigan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Services, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented, "At IHG, we are always focused on improving owner returns, which starts with providing better tools to more easily make pricing decisions for their properties. This collaboration takes our established relationship with Revenue Analytics to the next level as we look to drive the best results for our owners and guests."

About Revenue Analytics

Revenue Analytics invented yield management in 1984. Today, they're the brains behind N2Pricing™ – the first modern Revenue Management System for the hospitality industry. N2Pricing simplifies and automates revenue management, giving revenue managers 50 hours back each month for high-impact work, so hoteliers can stop losing profit and start tapping their people's full potential.

About IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

