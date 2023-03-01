Travel Tech Platform Go Trip Network Is Spun Off, Issues Reg D Shares

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Trip Network was spun off from Tansect, and the Company has issued Regulation D 506c shares to promote and grow its unique Travel Tech platform.

The offering is for $1 Million in proceeds in exchange for 50% of the venture, and the minimum investment is $10,000 (maximum of 100 Accredited Investors). Go Trip Network intends to utilize the proceeds for the initial staffing of key positions, marketing, development of an Apple and Android app to mirror the current web-based platform, the opening of a small office in Orlando, and retained funds for Go Trip Network. Details about the offering, including the complete offering document, are available through the Company's website www.gotripnetwork.com/investorhub.php.

The platform launched in 2022, but after initial feedback it was upgraded and relaunched in January 2023. The current platform includes an industry unique DIY itinerary builder that organizes all facets of a trip (no more printing out hundreds of pages of confirmations, or scrolling for confirmation emails), over 4,000 city guides, an online hospitality-based strategy game (Hospitality Empire), a member based social community, and more.

According to Go Trip and Tansect Founder Michael Heisman, "Tansect was originally founded for the sole purpose of this amazing platform and other travel related items, but to earn revenue while coding/developing we started accepting consulting gigs from supply chain customers (a large portion of my background is Supply Chain). The Supply Chain revenue kept coming, and I ultimately made the decision that Tansect will be a third-party Supply Chain provider and consulting firm. However, having two distinct brands (Tansect and Go Trip Network) in two separate industries was confusing our customers and partners, so we made the decision to segregate Go Trip Network. Prior to doing so we wanted to make sure the platform was active and ready to go (which it is), so Investors would not have to sit during a potentially lengthy development process".

Go Trip Network has been incorporated as a Florida Corporation and has plans to open the Orlando office mid-2023.

