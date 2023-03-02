Echo Global Logistics Named a 2023 Best Place to Work by Built In

The Built In award honors Echo for its commitment to workplace culture and its employees

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named a 2023 Best Place to Work by Built In, an online community for technology companies. Now in its fifth year, this award honors companies who strongly value their employees, weighing criteria such as flexible work opportunities, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and other people-oriented cultural offerings.

"We're truly honored to be recognized by Built In as one of the best tech companies for professionals," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We invest heavily in our systems and people. Our unique combination of cutting-edge technology combined with some of the best industry experts helps us deliver for our clients and carriers while providing an enriching place to work for our employees."

"At Echo, our values include Work Hard and Hustle, Carry the Load Together, and Do What's Right," continued Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "We're continuously investing in our team benefits and community initiatives. Offering programs like our Business Resource Groups (BRGs) encourages employees of all backgrounds to connect with one another and work closely with their communities."

The Best Place to Work Awards honor companies of all sizes and locations, from startups to enterprise giants as well as remote-first employers and companies in tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines winners based on an algorithm which evaluates company data regarding factors such as compensation and benefits. Featured winners join the ranks of some of the most notable employers in the tech industry.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. For more, visit www.builtin.com.

