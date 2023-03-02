Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches New Titanium Styles of Lucyd Lyte® 2.0 Audio Eyewear

MIAMI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica® and Eddie Bauer® brands, announces today that five new styles of Lucyd Lyte 2.0 audio eyewear are now available. These new styles are an addition to the 10 styles of Lyte 2.0 introduced in early February. On top of including the major feature upgrades of the Lyte 2.0 such as 12 hours playback per charge, this collection update brings several new design aesthetics to the Lucyd Lyte 2.0 line and the smart eyewear market overall:

The Electra frame introduces the first smart eyewear with a two-tone titanium frontplate, bringing the category to a new height of luxurious finishes.

The Shimmer frame introduces the first smart eyewear on the US market in a rose gold titanium colorway.

The Earthbound introduces the best-selling clubmaster style in a Bluetooth format, another first for the US smart eyewear market.

The Starlyte style is a key addition developed based on user demand for a cateye style designed for women.

With the introduction of these frames, Lucyd Lyte 2.0 eyewear is now available in 15 distinct styles, the most of any smart eyewear on the US market since the company's Lyte 1.0 collection. The combination of two different temple lengths, seven styles designed specifically for women, and three styles designed for petite heads, truly open the typically adult male-oriented smart eyewear category to new demographics for the first time.

In other news, the popular tech and entertainment site ScreenRant (90m+ monthly visitors) just rated Lucyd Lyte 1.0 eyewear the best on the market.

"With these five new styles of Lyte 2.0 smart eyewear, we are continuing to make the category more accessible than ever before, particularly to women and petite customers by giving them the sizing and styles they need," says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "A great pair of smartglasses is defined by three key factors: fashion, tech and suitability for all-day vision correction. The Lyte 2.0 collection addresses this successfully by offering smart frames with seamless, user-friendly Bluetooth features, high-end designer styling in a large number of shapes and sizes, and the comfort necessary for all-day wear."

Watch a video of the new glasses here. Interested retailers are encouraged to visit our booth #P1951 at Vision Expo East 2023 in New York City, or to contact us at info@lucyd.co.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated timing of completion of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new titanium styles of Lucyd Lyte® 2.0 audio eyewear. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."

View original content:

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.