Simplicity and Insurance Designers of America Merge to Offer an Unrivaled Suite of Services

SUMMIT, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced that it has acquired Insurance Designers of America ("IDA"), a leading IMO, to offer an unrivaled suite of services. Together, Simplicity and IDA will offer its respective members a market-leading, tech-enabled distribution platform with an unrivalled suite of sales and marketing resources.

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group) (PRNewswire)

"We have known the partners of IDA for many years and have always admired the spirit of true, equitable partnership, which was one of the founding characteristics of the group," said Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and CEO. "Simplicity was founded on the premise that all our partners should be treated equitably and enjoy all the aspects of our growing platform. We recognize that independent distributors have a choice with whom they wish to affiliate and we are thrilled that IDA has chosen Simplicity to be its long-term partner."

Ethan Emmett, Executive Director of IDA added, "Partnering with Simplicity is a natural evolution in the growth of IDA and the furthering of our mission to best serve our member agencies and ultimately provide consumers access to the best insurance solutions across life, annuity, LTC and DI."

About Insurance Designers of America

Insurance Designers of America is a leading IMO dedicated to helping its member agencies grow and evolve their businesses while providing consumers with the best insurance solutions, including life, annuity, long term care and disability. For more information, please visit https://www.ida-national.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 / E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com

Alex Timeus Simplicity Group P: 201-987-7176 / E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simplicity Group