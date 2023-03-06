Bain & Company sweeps Vault's consulting rankings earning #1 spot across North America, EMEA and APAC

The firm receives high recognition globally for employee quality of life and diversity efforts

BOSTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced that the firm has received the number one spot each of Vault's 2023 consulting rankings in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The firm also ranked highly and was lauded for its commitment to employee quality of life and diversity efforts earning high rankings in those individual categories in its respective regions.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

"We're truly honored by this recognition, especially since it is based on direct feedback from our people about the impact of our client work, our culture of close teaming and mentorship, the ability to create a meaningful career path, and more," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company's worldwide managing partner. "I'm grateful to our global team for the passion, creativity and dedication that they bring every day, making Bain such a special place to work."

With unparalleled expertise and reputation, Bain provides an environment committed to employee growth and advancement. Employees unanimously cite their collaborative teams, the firm's commitment to work/life balance and professional development among the many drivers of firm culture and success. Bain consultants have stated that the transparency at Bain allows them to understand every step of their respective career growth and what it takes to succeed and contribute to the meaningful work that the firm does. Bain's diversity initiatives have been praised internally as receptive and ambitious, with significant acknowledgement around its diversity recruiting efforts.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to earn this recognition from Vault. Our people make our firm what it is, and we will always ensure that Bain remains a company that is supportive, inclusive, and committed to their growth," said Kara Gruver, Bain & Company's chief talent officer. "We're proud of the culture we've built at Bain and these rankings from Vault reaffirms our values, goals and commitment to all of our stakeholders."

Bain & Company has earned recognition around the world as a great place to work. The firm ranked as the top consulting firm on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work, ranking #1 in the UK and #3 among large U.S. companies. It is currently the only company in North America to earn a number one ranking on five separate occasions, and the firm has consistently ranked in the top four since Glassdoor founded the list in 2008. Bain & Company was named as one of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and Fortune's "Best Workplaces for Women" in 2022. Additionally, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognized Bain as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" in 2022, with the firm earning a perfect score on the organization's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for 16 consecutive years.

Vault's rankings in North America, EMEA and APAC are based on each regions' annual Management and Strategy Consulting Survey. Consulting professionals of all levels assessed their peer consulting firms on a scale of 1 to 10 based on prestige. Respondents were unable to rate their own employers and rated only firms with which they were familiar. Consultants also rated their own firm's quality of life in such categories as firm culture, among others. For the purpose of the Vault rankings, a weighted formula was used to combine findings from both prestige and quality of life rankings to create one "Best to Work For" category.

Editor's Note: For more information or interview requests please contact:

Dan Pinkney (Americas) — tel. +1 646 562 8102, email: dan.pinkney@bain.com

Gary Duncan (London) — tel. +44 7788 163791, email: gary.duncan@bain.com

Ann Lee (APAC) — tel. +65 6228 2960, email: ann.lee@bain.com

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 64 cities in 39 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain & Company