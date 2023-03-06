Currax Files Lawsuit Against Found Health for False Marketing of Generic Equivalent of CONTRAVE®

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax"), a privately held specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to tackling the number one and number two causes of preventable death in the United States, smoking and obesity, filed a complaint against Found Health Inc., f/k/a TorchRx, in the Northern District of California on March 3, 2023. The complaint alleges that Found Health is engaging in falsely marketing medications to patients as the generic equivalent of CONTRAVE® when no generic equivalent exists. The complaint details numerous federal and state claims including trademark infringement, false advertising, unfair competition, and false designation of origin.

CONTRAVE® is FDA approved and indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30kg/m2 or greater (obese), or adults with a BMI of 27kg/m2 or greater (overweight) with at least one weight-related medical problem such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 Diabetes, to lose weight and maintain weight loss. Four phase III clinical trials were performed to establish and validate the weight loss indication.

"Today we initiated legal action against a telemedicine company caught falsely marketing medications as equivalent to Contrave," said George Hampton, President and CEO of Currax. "This is more than simply defending our intellectual property against infringers. We filed this lawsuit to protect patients from being misled."

CONTRAVE®, a single tablet, is an extended-release fixed dose combination of 8mg of naltrexone and 90 mg of bupropion. Offending entities are marketing, identifying, prescribing, and distributing different dosages of naltrexone and bupropion tablets as CONTRAVE®, a CONTRAVE® equivalent, and/or a CONTRAVE® generic. Doing so amounts to false advertising, unfair competition, trademark infringement, and false designation of origin.

"Obesity is a complex chronic disease and patients deserve to be prescribed FDA approved products that treat their disease and are clinically effective for weight-loss," said Michael Kyle M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Currax. There is no generic equivalent to CONTRAVE®. There is no ANDA approved fixed-dose combination product equivalent to CONTRAVE®. There are no phase III clinical trials performed validating the use of the two individual tablets, naltrexone and bupropion, for any indication, including weight loss. Taking different strengths, of different formulations, of the two individual components is not the same as taking the extended-release fixed dose combination of CONTRAVE®.

About Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on acquiring and commercializing prescription medicines worldwide. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit www.curraxpharma.com.

SOURCE Currax Pharmaceuticals