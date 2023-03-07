Edureka Launches ChatGPT Course: Beginners to Advanced Certification Program

First-of-its-kind LIVE certification program that teaches everything about the viral chatbot.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain4ce Educations Solutions Pvt Ltd (represented by brand name Edureka), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited ("Veranda"), a public listed edtech company (BSE: 543514) (NSE: VERANDA), has recently announced the launch of its newest course, 'ChatGPT Complete Course: Beginners to Advanced Certification Program'.

Edureka's ChatGPT Complete Course: Beginners to Advanced Certification Program (PRNewswire)

The course covers a range of advanced skills like Natural Language Processing, Fine-tuning pre-trained language models, Implementing GPT-3 model, Deploying and integrating ChatGPT, Working with OpenAI API, and Building ChatGPT-powered applications.

"In today's world, it's more important than ever to invest in skill-building," said Edureka CEO, Mr.Vineet Chaturvedi. He added, "We live in a world where technology is constantly changing, and that means the way we work is changing too. Keeping up with the pace is the only option. With our new course, we want to help learners gain the skills they need to compete in a rapidly changing job market and master the viral chatbot that the world is talking about. Our course will help learners navigate the new landscape and make the most of technology in their work."

ChatGPT is one of the most trending topics right now. This AI Chatbot has blown people's minds after it was made public in November 2022. It's breaking all records with over 1 Million users in just 5 days. It has beaten the tech giants such as Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. So, it is time one should not just learn but master one of the most advanced language models, OpenAI ChatGPT.

Edureka's 'ChatGPT Complete Course: Beginners to Advanced Certification Program', as the name suggests, is designed in a way that every learner finds growth in their career by teaching in-depth intricacies of ChatGPT's architecture and training methodology, as well as practical applications in real-world scenarios.

The training curriculum offers–

Overview of OpenAI's GPT models

GPT Models, Pre-processing and Fine-tuning ChatGPT

Business Use Cases of ChatGPT

Developing Web Application using ChatGPT

Deploying and Integrating ChatGPT in Business Applications And a lot more.

Edureka's 'ChatGPT Complete Course: Beginners to Advanced Certification Program' is now available to all learners. For more information, please visit https://www.edureka.co/openai-chatgpt-training-course

About Edureka

Edureka today offers 100+ online certification Courses in various domains, and as they say, they are ridiculously committed to bringing out the latest upskilling opportunities for tech enthusiasts. Their commitment to providing upskilling opportunities and bridging the skill gap by providing industry-relevant training and all about trending technology is commendable.

About Veranda Learning Solutions

Founded in 2018 by the Kalpathi AGS Group, Veranda Learning Solutions is a public listed edtech company that offers a bouquet of training programs for competitive exam preparation, including State Public Service Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways, IAS, and CA, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes in trending technologies. Veranda Learning Solutions aims at offering a robust learning platform riding on a network of strong mentors, educationists, and tech experts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017458/chatgpt_course_edureka.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edureka