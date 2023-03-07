Lamar Odom: The Long Game explores NBA star's ibogaine and addiction recovery journey at Ambio Life Sciences in exclusive YouTube interview

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Former NBA star Lamar Odom's journey to wellness with Ambio Life Sciences is featured in an exclusive interview, Lamar Odom: The Long Game debuting March 7, 2023 on YouTube. Odom's journey was initially captured five years ago in the documentary Lamar Odom Reborn, available on Amazon Prime. This new follow-up interview features a personal take on his continued path to recovery, providing a behind-the-scenes look at how Ambio Life Sciences' unique ibogaine treatment helped him overcome life-long trauma through an immersive therapeutic and holistic healing experience.

As a two-time NBA championship-winner, Lamar Odom faced a number of challenges, including personal loss, addiction, and hospitalization for a life-threatening overdose, before visiting Ambio Life Sciences in 2017. The highly personal interview explores his experience and the positive impact it has had on his life, even 5 years later.

Lamar shares how, following his ibogaine treatment, he has recovered a sense of choice, even during incredibly difficult life moments like losing his "best man" (Kobe Bryant), and in other situations that would have previously been triggers for him to return to drugs. "Just as fast as I say cocaine," Lamar reflects, "the thought of it leaves my mind." This interview is a testament to Odom's recovery which he attests "to ibogaine, to will, and to God," and serves as inspiration to others facing personal challenges. "Now I just wanna try to use my story to help people, because if I could get through that… I know they could, it shouldn't take 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks for anybody else to get through it."

About Ambio Life Sciences

Ambio's clinics have become centers for research and the cultural introduction of ibogaine therapy. Founders Jose Inzunza, Jonathan Dickinson and Trevor Millar have more than 40 years of combined experience leading various treatments. Ambio's programs welcome guests like Lamar in Mexico every year, who come for a wide variety of issues, such as drug detoxification, addiction recovery, traumatic brain injuries, neurodegenerative conditions, and more. Ambio also works with many who are interested in approaches to psychological optimization amongst high-performance Special Forces operators, professional athletes, executives, and artists.

Visit www.ambio.life for more information, and click here for press kit.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ambio Life Sciences Inc.