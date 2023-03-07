TurboTenant releases new tax course for landlords and other real estate investors

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 73% of Americans said their finances were their top stress in life according to a 2022 Capital One CreditWise survey. And that stress only amplifies for small business owners, like independent landlords.

That's why TurboTenant worked with IRS Enrolled Agent Deltrease Hart-Anderson to create 10 Expensive Tax Mistakes to Avoid . In this 100% online course, landlords and other real estate investors will learn how to minimize their tax liability while maximizing their deductions. The video-based lessons offer two hours of instruction, which covers everything from the basics of the U.S. tax system to covering familial medical bills as deductible business expenses. Because the course is self-paced, students can learn when it works for their schedule.

Between the interactive assessments and downloadable resources, landlords and other real estate investors have much to gain by enrolling in TurboTenant's 10 Expensive Tax Mistakes to Avoid course .

This course is the second addition to TurboTenant Academy. Their first course, Fair Housing for Landlords, underlines the all-in-one rental property management software company's commitment to helping their users become better landlords.

"You don't know what you don't know, but mistakes cost more than just your pride as a landlord," said Jonathan Forisha, TurboTenant's Director of Education. "TurboTenant Academy is our way of helping landlords work smarter to make the most of their business."

More than 525,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, lease agreements, and rent reporting.

