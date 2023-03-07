WiMi Hologram Cloud to Build A BCI-VR Gaming and Entertainment System

BEIJING, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced proactive advancement in the R&D of BCI-VR system based on its technological reserve in VR (Virtual Reality) and BCI (Brain-Computer Interface), and the further exploration of BCI-VR system applications in gaming and entertainment.

Compared to traditional games, the interaction of game scenes designed using BCI-VR systems will be more direct and intuitive and overcome some limitations of moving around in a purely virtual reality environment. In particular, the BCI-VR system, which relies heavily on visual stimuli, will significantly enhance the gaming user's experience by allowing the user to implement controls in the VR environment by simply gazing at or focusing directly on the object to be manipulated.

WiMi's gaming system combines BCI with VR to simulate and present a virtual gaming world, providing users with real-time feedback and responses to commands from the BCI system. While delivering more realistic, rich, proactive, and motivating contextual feedback, the system offers direct and faster interaction, granting a more immersive gaming experience.

VR technology uses computers to construct a three-dimensional spatial model, generating a vast perceptible virtual world with visual sensations as the main focus, complemented by auditory and tactile sensations. Users can create a sense of immersion and interact with their surroundings and things. Currently, human interaction with virtual environments is mainly carried out by mouse, keyboard, joystick, etc., with limited interaction methods. This limitation hinders the immersive experience of virtual reality, and new ways of interaction could be developed to enhance the user's immersive experience further.

BCI is a new technology for communicating and controlling external information by creating a direct connection pathway between the human brain and external devices that do not rely on conventional brain information output pathways (e.g., peripheral nerves and muscle tissue). It is a new type of external information communication and control technology. By acquiring EEG and performing a series of operations such as denoising, feature extraction, and classification recognition on the EEG signal, BCI identifies the brain's intention and eventually converts ideas into control commands for the external device, thus realizing the function of controlling the external device directly through the brain.

The combination of BCI makes VR a feedback tool for the system. Compared to the traditional BCI feedback mode, VR can provide more realistic, prosperous, active, and motivating contextual feedback. Also, the BCI can be used as an input device for VR. Compared to the traditional interaction methods such as mouse and joystick, BCI can provide more direct and faster input for the system, providing a more immersive experience.

The BCI-VR is a typical closed-loop working system that uses feedback to link outputs to inputs, informing participants of the correctness of their intended behavior through feedback. BCI-VR system consists of three main parts: the BCI system, the VR system, and the communication interface between the two systems.

The BCI system comprises the EEG signal acquisition module and intelligent analysis software. The EEG signal acquisition module uses a non-invasive method to acquire the subject's scalp EEG signal. The number of channels and electrode positions of the acquisition module will be adjusted according to the application. The EEG signal intelligent analysis software is responsible for processing the EEG signal, such as denoising, feature extraction, feature selection, and thought state classification, and generates control commands to external devices.

VR systems can simulate and present a virtual world, providing real-time situational feedback to the user and promptly responding to the BCI system's control commands.

As the input device, BCI primarily provides instructions in the BCI-VR system. Users can output efficiently, directly, and quickly through brain activities. BCI system then transmits these data to the VR system. While the VR system is primarily responsible for sensory stimulation and feedback tasks and can present the sensory stimuli required by the BCI, induce the physiological signals needed for the BCI as quickly as possible, and provide meaningful feedback tasks that enable the user to control the BCI.

The advantages of the two technologies can be complemented by combining BCI and VR technology. The BCI-VR system has broad application prospects in medical rehabilitation, gaming, entertainment, smart home, etc. Although it still needs some help in the application process, many technical bottlenecks will be overcome with the continuous development of computer information technology. The BCI-VR system will be continuously improved with brighter application prospects.

