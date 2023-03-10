Kaleidoscope X Da Brat Styling Collection Sells Out in Six Minutes, Revolutionizing Protective Styling

ATLANTA, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest Black-owned hair-care brands in the U.S. and available in the country's largest big-box retailers and drugstores, Kaleidoscope Hair Products, has launched its game-changing KALEIDOSCOPE X DA BRAT Styling Collection. This revolutionary product line is designed to provide maximum benefits for those who love and embrace protective styles.

Da Brat and Jesseca (PRNewswire)

Grammy-nominated rapper and actress Da Brat collaborated with her wife and natural hair care mogul Jesseca "Judy" Dupart to create the KALEIDOSCOPE X DA BRAT Styling Collection, offering six innovative products designed to maintain the health of hair and scalp while achieving maximum style benefits. The collection features ingredients such as coconut oil, ginger, and Manuka honey that soothe and nourish the scalp while promoting hair growth.

The KALEIDOSCOPE X DA BRAT Styling Collection has already taken the beauty industry by storm, selling out within an astonishing six minutes of its online release.

"We are passionate about bringing our innovative and effective products to everyone who loves protective styles and desires healthy hair. This collection is not just a hair product line, but a representation of our shared commitment to the protective styling community," said Da Brat.

The KALEIDOSCOPE X DA BRAT Styling Collection includes six amazing products, each with a unique set of benefits that are perfect for use on braids, twists, wigs, weaves, locs, and ponytails.

The products are available for individual purchase (15.99 each) or as part of bundle deals.

The Platinum Shine Spray- Imparts a silky luminous shine, conditions hair and scalp, eliminates frizz, and controls flyaway strands.

The Unrestricted Braid & Loc Butter - Imparts the perfect balance of moisture to hair and scalp, nourishes and soothes the scalp.

The Whatchu'Like Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse - Deeply cleanses without stripping, reduces friction, reduces time to detangle, soothes, moisturizes and refreshes the scalp.

The Yo Fav Wrapper Mousse - Is great for finishing braids, twists, and other protective styles. It can also be used as a wrap or setting foam.

The So So Slick Braid & Grip Gel - Helps hold braids and twists for longer protective styles and clean parts. It adds healthy-looking shine, smooths edges and ponytails.

The Funkdafied Soothing Braid & Scalp Spray - Instantly nourishes hair and scalp, helps strengthen and soften hair, relieves tension, boosts shine, and revitalizes dry, dull hair.

"The KALEIDOSCOPE X DA BRAT Styling Collection is not just a hair product line, but a movement. It's for all of us who are passionate about our protective styles and care deeply about the health of our hair and scalp. We're thrilled to bring these innovative products to our customers, offering maximum benefits that will change the game for the protective styling community," said Jesseca "Judy" Dupart, founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

To get your hands on this innovative collection, visit https://iluvcolors.com or head to select Walmart, CVS, Sally Beauty and Meijer stores.

About Kaleidoscope Hair Products

Kaleidoscope Hair Products, created by former hairstylist Jesseca Harris-Dupart, offers the perfect restorative system to keep hair healthy and beautiful from start to finish. In 2014, Jesseca designed the line to address the hair loss her salon clients were experiencing after trying to do their own weaves and color at home. She launched the brand initially with four products via a series of viral social campaigns that quickly turned her passion project into a beauty sensation and a multi-million-dollar business. Today, Kaleidoscope Hair Products is one of the fastest growing brands in the haircare industry with major retail partners including Wal-Mart, Target, CVS, Sally Beauty and more.

Media Contact:

Danika Berry

dberry@dbagencypublicrelations.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaleidoscope Hair Products