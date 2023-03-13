Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) opens new Osaka Keihanna 45MW data centre

OSAKA, Japan, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has today announced the opening of a major Data Centre in Osaka Keihanna, Japan . This forms part of the Keihanna Science City, near Osaka, one of Japan's main centres for industry and research. This site will meet the needs of Colt DCS' local and global customers who are looking to expand further in the APAC region and marks yet another progressive milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

Colt Data Centre Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)) (PRNewswire)

The design of the Osaka Keihanna data centre further builds on Colt DCS' key learnings from their Inzai campus consisting of three data centres with a combined capacity of 50MW which is 97% occupied. The latest opening in Osaka Keihanna represents one of the largest data centres in Japan, with 42,000m2 of space and a designed capacity of 45.9MW, of which 75% has already been committed.

From a technological and environmental perspective, the Osaka Keihanna data centre incorporates cutting-edge cooling techniques to minimise environmental impact for Colt DCS and its customers. This is in line with the organisations wider ambition of achieving global net zero emissions by 2045, and the company's desire to be a driver for change in tackling global climate change issues.

Following early government technology investment, Japan is now one of the world's leading tech hubs and continues to grow at a vast pace. Osaka in particular has become a major centre for business and technology companies, driving enhanced data usage across the region. The spike in technology investment has led Colt DCS' customers to enter into this region, particularly those looking to spread their mission-critical operations across multiple sites in the country.

The Osaka Keihanna data centre will provide carrier neutral connectivity services allowing customers to partner with their suppliers of choice. Osaka Keihanna represents an attractive proposition, as it is located in an area which has very low risk of natural disasters, yet has great connectivity solutions, is easily accessible to customers, and diversely connected to all of the amenities which are necessary to running a fully operational data centre facility.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO Colt DCS said "In 2021, we were appointed by the joint venture between Fidelity and Mitsui as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, distribution, operations and customer service management for the venture. The launch of Osaka Keihanna represents a major advancement in our journey to addressing the needs of customers for a robust and scalable solution rooted in operational excellence, sustainability, and exceptional customer service."

The facility will allow Colt DCS to further accelerate its hyperscale strategy in Japan, where it has seen unprecedented success. The company pre-sold 94% of its capacity before the launch of its Inzai Three facility in 2020, and has recently been named Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Japan Data Center Services Company of the Year, a prestigious award which examines criteria such as customer experience, operations excellence, technical capabilities, and innovation. With the launch of Osaka Keihana, Colt DCS has 100MW of IT capacity under management in Japan with planned growth in excess of 150MW.

Ellen Hall, Fidelity's Head of Direct Real Estate commented "We are excited for the official launch of Osaka Keihanna. This is the first development under Fidelity's joint venture with Mitsui and validates our belief that having local partners in Mitsui and Colt DCS, with long track records in the region, is key to success. We look forward to replicating that success with the additional sites currently under development."

Takashi Nakai, General Manager of the Financial Business Division of Mitsui & Co said "Following the announcement of our joint venture with Fidelity we have been working closely with Colt DCS in every aspect of the delivery of this new facility in Osaka Keihanna. The demand for sustainable hyperscale data centre services and solutions across Japan is unprecedented. Enabling businesses to undertake their digital transformation journey is critical in order for businesses to enter new markets faster than the competition. With the launch of the new Osaka Keihanna facility we are confident the capacity we are delivering with this data centre will satisfy both the immediate and future capacity requirements of our customers"

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 14 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our Hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data center operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, alongside our sister company we are committed to achieving global net zero emissions for our own operations by 2045.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603343/Colt_DCS_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)