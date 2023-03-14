Brian McGrane appointed to serve on Thrivent's Board of Directors

McGrane brings over three decades of leadership experience in financial services to Thrivent's board

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, announced that Brian McGrane has been appointed to serve on Thrivent's Board of Directors. McGrane's term became effective on March 13, and he will serve on the Audit and Investment Committees of the board.

Thrivent's Board of Directors consists of 13 members and is led by N. Cornell Boggs III, board chair since February 2023. Thrivent proudly serves more than 2 million clients and has $162 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/22).

"Thrivent's enduring financial strength and stability has been a key differentiator for our clients for more than a century, and Brian's deep experience across all aspects of financial services -- including investment and wealth management, insurance and banking -- will be a valuable asset on our board," said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. "His knowledge and expertise will help continue to position Thrivent for future growth and relevance as we serve generations to come."

Until recently, McGrane served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of business units at Ameriprise Financial. He was responsible for the financial aspects of all operating segments of the company, and also led the mergers and acquisitions and corporate actuarial functions. During his tenure, he was recognized for his key role in driving industry-leading shareholder value growth. Prior to his CFO role, he progressively advanced through leadership roles in finance at Ameriprise and American Express. McGrane began his career at KPMG.

McGrane has held several board positions serving Minnesota based organizations throughout his career. He currently serves as a member of the boards of trustees at Saint John's University and the College of Saint Benedict and is a member of the board finance committee of Allina Health. He previously served on the boards of Ameriprise Bank and RiverSource Life.

McGrane has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint John's University. He resides in Bloomington, Minnesota with his family.

