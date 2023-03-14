Delfi Diagnostics to Showcase Breadth of its Next-Generation Liquid Biopsy Platform at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, accessible liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and monitoring, will present multiple oral and poster presentations showcasing the performance of its next-generation liquid biopsy platform at the American Association for Cancer Research's 2023 annual meeting next month.

The presentations from Delfi and other independent researchers using the DELFI platform will provide updates on Delfi's lung cancer screening clinical trials, describe the DELFI platform's ability to detect early stage ovarian cancer, and detail how it performs in monitoring the progress of metastatic colorectal cancer patients on chemotherapy.

"We're excited to present updates on L101, and CASCADE-Lung, our clinical trials evaluating Delfi's test for lung cancer screening, as well as new data showing how the Delfi platform performs in other applications, including monitoring," said Delfi President and Chief Operating Officer Jenn Buechel "Taken together, these studies begin to demonstrate the wide range of applications Delfi's high-performing, affordable platform is capable of delivering."

Details of the presentations appear below:

Oral Presentations:

Title: Prospective evaluation of cell-free DNA fragmentomes for lung cancer detection

Session Title: Behavioral and Biological Opportunities to Improve Cancer Prevention, Early Detection, and Disparities

Session Date/Time: 4/18/23 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Abstract Number: 5766

Title: Cell-free DNA fragmentation profiling for monitoring therapeutic response in metastatic colorectal cancer

Session Title: Increasing the Clinical Utility of Cell-Free DNA Testing

Session Date/Time: 4/18/23 2023 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Abstract Number: 5714

Poster Presentations:

Title: Early detection of ovarian cancer using cell-free DNA fragmentomes

Session Title: Omics and Imaging Approaches in Cancer Risk, Early Detection, and Response Assessment

Session Date and Time: 4/16/23 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Section 28

Poster Board Number: 15

Abstract Number: 773

Title: CASCADE-LUNG: Validation of a blood-based assay that evaluates cell-free DNA fragmentation patterns to detect lung cancer

Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress

Session Date and Time: 4/17/23 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Section 46

Poster Board Number: 26

Abstract Number: CT068

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi ("DNA Evaluation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

