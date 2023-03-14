REGIONAL RECALL: CLIO SNACKS VOLUNTARILY RECALLS STRAWBERRY GRANOLA & GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT BARS FROM SELECT WALMART STORES BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio Snacks of Piscataway, N.J. is voluntarily recalling 581 cases of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Clio Snacks Strawberry Parfait (PRNewswire)

Product was distributed to select Walmart stores between 3/5/2023 and 3/8/2023.

The impacted product comes in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the side of the box.

Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar is the only product impacted. No other products are being recalled. No illnesses have been reported to date.

This potential limited exposure was found at a third-party manufacturer's facility where Parfait Bars are produced. The third-party manufacturer does not manufacture any other Clio products. Clio does not manufacture Parfait bars at its own facility.

The recall was the result of a routine testing program by the company which revealed that affected Strawberry Parfait product produced by Clio's contract manufacturer may contain Listeria monocytogenes. The third-party manufacturer has ceased production and Clio has ceased distribution of the affected product while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Clio Strawberry Granola & Yogurt Parfait bar with an expiration date of 4/30/2023 should not consume the product and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or to destroy the recalled product.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-908-505-2546 (Monday – Friday, 9-5pm EST).

