Tegria RCM to Adopt Acclara Brand

Acclara brand will better position organization for growth, RCM services

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegria, a leading healthcare technology consulting and services company, announced today that Tegria RCM, its division dedicated to revenue cycle management (RCM), will operate under the Acclara brand effective immediately. This naming decision is part of Tegria RCM's strategic focus on expanding its revenue cycle services capabilities and marks a major milestone for the organization.

Lincoln Popp, Managing Director of Tegria RCM, will now assume responsibility as Chief Executive Officer of Acclara. Popp brings more than 25 years of experience and is well-versed in driving growth and operational excellence within the healthcare industry.

"Acclara spent over a decade establishing itself as a leader in the revenue cycle management space, and now we write a new chapter. I am honored to build on our momentum as a recognizable revenue cycle brand and provide the exceptional service that our clients have come to know of and Acclara consistently delivers," said Popp. "Launching our reimagined Acclara brand is an exciting opportunity for our clients and employees, one that allows us to further innovate and expand our capabilities within the industry. I look forward to building a culture that will drive organizational growth and deliver the highest levels of service to our clients as we embark on this new path, together."

Acclara was acquired by Tegria in February 2020 and has had a long history of being a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions. The Acclara name gives the team the opportunity to build on the division's strong foundation with a brand name that is already recognized and respected by several of Tegria RCM's largest clients and industry partners.

About Acclara

Acclara is a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions, Acclara helps its clients optimize their revenue cycle operations and improve their financial performance.

