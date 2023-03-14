TRICOCI SALON & SPA APPOINTS NEW CEO, ELIZABETH (LIZ) ALLISON

Ms. Allison brings nearly 20 years of beauty and fashion industry experience to Tricoci

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci Salon & Spa (Tricoci), a leader in hair color and styling, results-driven skin care, and professionally-inspired haircare products, is thrilled to announce Elizabeth (Liz) Allison as Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Ms. Allison will be responsible for leading Tricoci's wholly owned and operated salons and team of 1,000 plus talented salon and spa industry professionals.

"My father and I are confident Ms. Allison will guide Tricoci into our next chapter of innovation and growth," says Mario Tricoci Jr. "Liz is a proven leader who has worked with many of the largest national beauty and fashion brands to drive effective solutions and sustained ROI. She has the diverse experience to evolve our strategy and to imagine new ways to grow our core business while guiding the expansion of our fast-growing CPG business."

Ms. Allison most recently served as the President of Milan Laser Hair Removal, where she helped lead the scaling of the business to become the largest laser hair removal company in the country. Prior, she served as Neiman Marcus Group's (NMG) Chief Transformation Officer and was responsible for leading the company's luxury reinvention. In addition, Ms. Allison led NMG's minority investment and strategic partnership with the ultra-luxury recommerce company FASHIONPHILE, where she also served as a board member. Ms. Allison has held numerous senior executive positions with JCPenney, including Senior Vice President of Sephora, and led the company's billion-dollar ecommerce business.

"I am thrilled to be joining the iconic Tricoci brand," says Ms. Allison. "It's a true honor to continue the Tricoci legacy of providing exceptional experiences and products to its valued and loyal guests. I look forward to working alongside a fabulous group of talented professionals to ultimately redefine and reinvigorate the beauty industry together."

Ms. Allison graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, and currently serves on the Tippie College of Business Administration's Marketing Institute Advisory Board. She is a former Advisory Board Member for Women in Retail, where she was issued the Top Women in Retail award in 2020.

About Tricoci Salon & Spa

Tricoci is an innovative, high-end provider of salon and spa services and a fast-growing haircare brand that delivers in-salon results at home. Established in 1977 by legendary stylist Mario Tricoci, the Tricoci brand started with a simple vision to help people look and feel their best. Now, the brand inspires entire communities by setting trends and putting confidence at the forefront of beauty. Home to some of the most creative minds in the industry, Tricoci inspires confidence within every guest by catering to the unique needs of every individual, providing an experience that is anything but ordinary. Visit www.tricoci.com for more information and follow us on Instagram @Tricoci_Official.

