DeRUCCI, Top Premium Mattress Brand Brings Its Premium New Flagship Product to NYC

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeRUCCI, the top-tier premium mattress brand of China, is proud to announce the release of its flagship new product, Century Dream, in New York City. As people around the world increasingly prioritize their wellbeing and seek to strengthen their immune systems, it has become evident that sleep is a critical component in reaching optimal health. The quality of sleep is not only a medical concern but also a social issue. Mattresses play a critical role in the quality of one's sleep and, ultimately, their overall health. As the global mattress market continues to grow, China has emerged as the second-largest market in the world, with an amazing rising trend in demand.

In this context, DeRUCCI, the premier mattress brand of China, is proud to unveil its latest innovation in the sleep industry: the flagship new product. This mattress is a true work of art in terms of design and engineering, the result of years of study and development by DeRUCCI's top-tier team of experts. The company has been at the forefront of the high-end mattress market since its inception, consistently ranking as the top premium mattress brand in China for five consecutive years, taking up the largest share of the high-end mattress market.

DeRUCCI's flagship new product is intended to take the sleeping experience to new heights of elegance and pleasure. The company's in-depth analysis of the younger generations' sleep requirements led to the development of this cutting-edge mattress, which incorporates advanced technologies that significantly enhance sleep quality. Based on a scientific design that fits the curve of the human body and protects the spine and waist, DeRUCCI Century Dream can effectively improve three key indicators of sleep compared to other mattresses: a 69.3% reduction in time required for falling asleep, a 45.2% reduction in turn-overs, and a 17% increase in deep-sleeping time, providing customers with a highly enjoyable sleeping experience. The product is completely authorized internationally, demonstrating DeRUCCI's commitment to upholding the highest quality and excellence standards.

Phenomenal success over the years has resulted in the company expanding its global reach, with over 5500 stores in 16 countries and regions around the world. As the brand continues to expand, it has faced fierce competition from local brands. Nevertheless, DeRUCCI has kept its own way of high-end strategy priced over the local brands, earning the trust of customers not only in China but also in Sydney, Vancouver, as well as numerous global hubs. DeRUCCI's success can be attributed to its long vision in building a global brand and technological innovation from international experts, which has resonated with consumers worldwide. The company's rapid business scale and profitability have established a model for the worldwide sleep industry, establishing it as a market leader.

"We are thrilled to introduce our flagship new product to the Big Apple and offer our customers the ultimate in sleep luxury," said Sandy Wu, Store manager of DeRUCCI in NYC, "Our brand has a proven track record of success and we are confident that our latest offering will set a new standard for quality and innovation in the sleep industry."

DeRUCCI's flagship new product will be available in select stores and online starting March 10th, 2023 . For more information about DeRUCCI and its products, visit the website at https://www.derucci.com or the flagship store at Skyview Center in Flushing, NYC.

