Epson Now Shipping High-Speed SureColor P-Series and T-Series Wide-Format Production Printing Solutions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to meeting the high-volume production needs of businesses, Epson today announced availability of its new 24-, 36- and 44-inch production-class SureColor® T-Series and SureColor P-Series printing solutions. Leveraging an innovative, space-saving design, the SureColor T-Series technical printers are designed to meet the complex and demanding needs of technical and production printing environments, and the SureColor P-Series photo and graphics printers are designed for photo fulfillment, retail photo labs, poster, and graphic art production.

"Our customers and reseller partners have been anticipating the availability of these models as they deliver powerful performance in a compact package, enabling professionals to get their projects done fast without taking up precious space in work areas," said Jason Meyer, group product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "These models are designed from the ground up with considerable market feedback to seamlessly fit into any production environment. This design changes everything."

SureColor T-Series

Delivering incredible speed and advanced performance, the 24-inch SureColor T3770E, SureColor T3770DE, SureColor T3770DR, 36-inch SureColor T5770DR, and 44-inch SureColor T7770DL feature 2.64-inch PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead technology to produce posters at speeds up to 300 sqft/hr, and A1/D-size technical prints in as little as 16 seconds.1 Designed for versatile applications, the models leverage innovative six-color UltraChrome® XD3 Ink with Red Ink to capture color gamut that can be a challenge for a production printer, as well as photo and matte black for printing on a wide range of glossy and matte media.

Up to 25% smaller than the previous generation, the models feature a compact, sleek design with complete front operation ideal for space-constrained environments. They include automated routine maintenance and convenient user self-service for long-term operation, and print on a variety of media, including glossy, technical, bond, matte, specialty media, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5 mm thick.

SureColor P-Series

The 24-inch SureColor P6570E, SureColor P6570DE, SureColor P6570D, and 44-inch SureColor P8570DL feature a unique flattop design with complete front operation to fit almost any workflow and maximize productivity. Delivering incredible speed and performance and outstanding image quality, they leverage PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead technology and UltraChrome PRO6 Ink with Gray to produce sharp, detailed and vibrant prints with smooth gradations and neutral black-and-white images that rival comparable 8-color printers. Ideal for various photo applications, they print on a wide range of media, including photo, fine art, canvas, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5 mm thick. The 44-inch SureColor P8570DL includes high-capacity 1.6 L ink bags to reduce cartridge changes.

Additional Features, Pricing and Availability

Feature SureColor

T3770E SureColor

T3770DE SureColor

T3770DR SureColor

T5770DR SureColor

T7770DL MSRP $3,795 $4,395 $4,795 $6,395 $9,945 Size 24-inch 24-inch 24-inch 36-inch 44-inch Roll Type Single Dual Dual Dual Dual Adobe® Embedded Print Engine

- X X X Ink System Ink Cartridge Ink Cartridge Ink Cartridge Ink Cartridge Ink Packs Versatile Connectivity – High-speed

USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi®

(2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options X X X X X Security and IT Tools – Over 28

security and IT features for office or

remote office locations X X X X X Epson Software Suite and Epson

Cloud Solution PORT3 – Remotely

manage and monitor printer fleet X X X X X

The 24- and 36-inch SureColor T-Series models are now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. The SureColor T7770DL will be available in April. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/TSeriesProduction.

Feature SureColor

P6570E SureColor

P6570DE SureColor

P6570D SureColor

P8570DL MSRP $3,795 $4,295 $4,695 $9,4454 Size 24-inch 24-inch 24-inch 44-inch Roll Type Single Dual Dual Dual Adobe® Embedded Print Engine

- X X Ink System Ink Cartridge Ink Cartridge Ink Cartridge Ink Pack Versatile Connectivity – High-speed

USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi®

(2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options X X X X Security and IT Tools – Over 28

security and IT features for office or

remote office locations X X X X Epson Software Suite and Epson

Cloud Solution PORT3 – Remotely

manage and monitor printer fleet X X X X

The SureColor P6570E, SureColor P6570DE and SureColor P6570D are now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. The SureColor P8570DL will be available in April. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/productionphoto.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Actual print times will vary. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking.

2 Compared to similarly featured CAD/Technical printers priced at $10,000 MSRP (USD) or less based on manufacturers' published specifications and industry available as of May 2021.

3 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

4 MSRP of SureColor P8570LD hardware, ink is sold separately.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

