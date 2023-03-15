New offering creates the Company's first fully portable solar + battery solution

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the Company's first fully portable solar + battery solution with the introduction of the 100W GS100 Solar Panel. Created for pairing with the GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations, Generac's emission-free, high-capacity portable battery power product, the Generac GS100 Solar Panel is designed to efficiently harness the power of the sun to directly DC charge the Company's Portable Power Stations and provide long-term off-grid use capability.

Generac Introduces the GS100 Solar Panel for Off-Grid Charging of the Company’s Portable Battery Stations (PRNewswire)

The GS100 Solar Panel connects to the Portable Power Station with an included cable, and as many as four units can be paralleled for up to 400W of solar charging power, resulting in even faster charging. The GS100 Solar Panel features a tri-fold design that is waterproof, dust proof, and chemical resistant, as well as two incorporated kickstands for easy positioning on flat surfaces in virtually any setting.

"The GB1000 and GB2000 are Generac's definitive answer for emission-free portable power," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power for Generac. "Pairing our Portable Power Station with the new GS100 Solar Panel provides an ideal energy solution for off-grid camping, adventuring, or any activity that requires true energy independence, as it fully recharges with only the sun."

The Company today also introduced two Generac Charge Enhancers for its Portable Power Stations, including 200W and 450W options. The 200W Charge Enhancer will be compatible with both the GB1000 and GB2000 to recharge the Portable Power Stations up to 25% faster when used in combination with the built-in charger. The 450W Charge Enhancer will be compatible with the GB2000 and offers a recharging experience that is up to 50% faster.

The new GS100 Solar Panel (MSRP $299.00) and Charge Enhancers (MSRP $99.95-139.00) are immediately available through Generac's omni channel sales outlets including leading home improvement retailers. For more information, visit the website.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

