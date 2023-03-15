NFL Legend Joins Renowned Professors and Innovators to Tackle Traumatic Brain Injury at LSI USA '23

Hall of Fame Player Michael Singletary, Dr. Hunt Batjer, Dr. Munro Cullum, and CEO Geoffrey Klass to Discuss Need for Real-Time Assessment and Monitoring of Stroke and TBI

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Intelligence (LSI), the Medtech Market Intelligence company, today announced a fireside session for its 2023 Emerging Medtech Summit in Dana Point, California (LSI USA '23) featuring NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame player and coach Michael Singletary. Singletary will be joined by Drs. Hunt Batjer and Munro Cullum, both renowned leaders in research and academia affiliated with the university of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Geoffrey Klass, CEO of Sense Neuro Diagnostics, an emerging company developing non-invasive technology to rapidly detect stroke (by subtype) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and continuously monitor brain injury.

Fireside session information:

Title: Time is Brain: The Need for Real-Time Assessment and Monitoring for Stroke and TBI

Speakers: Michael Singletary (Panelist), Dr. Hunt Batjer (Panelist), Dr. Munro Cullum (Panelist), Geoffrey Klass (Panelist), Henry Peck (Moderator)

Session Details: March 21 st , 2023 at 7:30pm Pacific Time

Michael Singletary was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998 after a stellar career with the Chicago Bears from 1981-92. He was a member of the famed '85 Super Bowl team and made 10 trips to the Pro Bowl in his 12 years as a player. In 2003, he became the Linebackers coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He followed that up with a move to San Francisco, ultimately being named Head Coach for two years, then spent three years with the Minnesota Vikings, and was back on the sidelines with the Los Angeles Rams until the end of the season in 2016. Since then, Singletary has partnered with organizations like National Child ID and has been active on the speaker circuit, sharing his proven strategies for leaders maximizing their organizational potential. Today, he is committed to raising the quality of life for the underserved and under-privileged communities of several large cities, with an emphasis on education, health care, and food insecurities through Changing Our Perspective, his non-profit organization.

Dr. Batjer is Professor Emeritus and the previous Lois C.A. and Darwin E. Smith Distinguished Chair in Neurological Surgery and Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and is recognized internationally as a leading cerebrovascular surgeon. At the height of the national and international controversies surrounding athletic head trauma and the risk of permanent neurological damage, Dr. Batjer was named Co-Chair of the NFL Committee on Head, Neck, and Spine Injuries. In April 2020, he received the Cushing Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Cullum is a professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Neurological Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, where he serves as Vice Chair of the Department of Psychiatry, Chief of the Division of Psychology, and Senior Neuropsychologist in the Peter O'Donnell Brain Institute. He holds the Pamela Blumenthal Professorship in Clinical Psychology and is board certified in clinical neuropsychology (ABPP). Dr. Cullum serves on the NFL's Research and Innovation Committee, is a neuropsychology consultant for the Dallas Stars Hockey Club, and serves as the Scientific Director of the Texas Alzheimer's Research and Care Consortium (TARCC). He has published widely, with most of his work focusing on short- and long-term outcomes associated with concussion as well as risk factors and neuropsychological characterization of neurodegenerative disorders. Dr. Cullum is a past-president of the Sports Neuropsychology Society, the National Academy of Neuropsychology, and the Society for Clinical Neuropsychology.

"It's an honor and pleasure to be joined by these leaders on stage at LSI USA '23," said Geoffrey Klass, CEO of Sense Neuro Diagnostics. "When treating stroke and brain injury, time to proper treatment is critical. Together with Mr. Singletary, Dr. Batjer, and Dr. Cullum, we're working to address the need for rapid, comprehensive detection of stroke subtype and TBI, and continuous brain injury monitoring, with an emphasis on stakeholders in the world of sports. We're grateful to LSI for creating a forum for leaders from all sides of the innovation and investment ecosystem to engage in discussions like this and partner to improve care for patients across the globe."

LSI USA '23 will bring together more than 1,100 top innovators, investors and strategics and 300 vetted emerging medtech companies at the world-class Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. Recordings from this fireside session and others will be available on the LSI website and Youtube channel after the event.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI helps medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI's ecosystem of market research, media, and partnering events, medtech leaders can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. For over 15 years, medtech's global leaders have trusted LSI to cultivate world-class partnering experiences and provide trusted market research and advisory. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people's health.

For more information, visit www.ls-intel.com and follow Life Science Intelligence - LSI on LinkedIn.

About Sense Neuro Diagnostics

Sense Neuro Diagnostics is focused on improving outcomes for stroke and TBI patients through technology innovations that enable faster detection and more effective triage. Sense is developing non-invasive technology to enable continuous, real-time brain injury monitoring, as well as rapid detection of traumatic brain injury and important stroke subtypes. Learn about the ongoing pivotal trial for continuous monitoring of intracranial hemorrhage, and successful first-in-human pilot study of triage technology to determine stroke subtype at senseneuro.com.

