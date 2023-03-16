CARING ACROSS GENERATIONS LAUNCHES CREATIVE CARE COUNCIL TO ELEVATE MEDIA REPRESENTATIONS OF CAREGIVING

Yvette Nicole Brown; Bradley Cooper; Yves Mathieu East; Brandee Evans; Richard Lui; Lauren Miller Rogen; Seth Rogen; Megan Thee Stallion Join National Movement to Transform Care in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Across Generations is partnering with Hollywood headliners to elevate film and television representations of caregiving.

Yvette Nicole Brown, Bradley Cooper, Brandee Evans, Yves Mathieu East, Richard Lui, Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen, and Megan Thee Stallion have joined Caring Across Generations' new Creative Care Council to change the way our culture and policies value and support caregiving. Council members will raise awareness about care issues by meeting with screenwriters and other content creators to develop more care-related storylines in TV and movies, sharing their personal care experiences with political and business leaders to advocate for solutions, and using their platforms to amplify caregivers' stories.

"Caring for the people we love is one of the most important and fundamental roles in our lives, but that work is largely invisible and unsupported even as our society ages and our needs grow," said Ai-jen Poo, executive director of Caring Across Generations. "The care crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time and we are thrilled that our Creative Care Council members are giving voice and visibility to the support we all need, to help ensure that we all have childcare, paid family leave and aging and disability care so we can thrive."

More than 53 million unpaid caregivers across the country, and millions of disabled people and older adults, continue waiting for Congress to address urgent and growing demand for accessible and affordable care. President Biden recently proposed historic investments—nearly $900 billion —for care across the lifespan.

ABOUT THE COUNCIL MEMBERS

Yvette Nicole Brown , Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, writer, host and caregiver to her father, who has Alzheimer's.

Bradley Cooper , director, producer, writer and recipient of multiple accolades, including a BAFTA, Critics Choice Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and two Grammy Awards . He is a father and former caregiver to his late dad, who had lung cancer.

Yves Mathieu East , actor, model, singer, mental health advocate and volunteer caregiver at a senior center and with LGBTQIA unhoused youth.

Brandee Evans , star of the hit TV series "P-Valley" and primary caregiver to her mother who has Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.

Richard Lui , Emmy- and Peabody-winning journalist and anchor for MSNBC and NBC news, bestselling author, filmmaker and caregiver to his mother and late father, who had Alzheimer's.

Lauren Miller Rogen , Hilarity for Charity (HFC) co-founder, actor, writer and former caregiver for her mother, who had early onset Alzheimer's.

Seth Rogen , Emmy-nominated actor, producer and star in the Academy Award–nominated film "The Fabelmans," HFC co-founder, and former caregiver to his mother-in-law.

Megan Thee Stallion , three-time Grammy-winning artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has supported different family members as a caregiver and grew up watching her grandmother care for her great-grandmother.

Caring Across Generations is a national organization of family caregivers, care workers, disabled people and aging adults working to transform the way we care in this country so that care is accessible, affordable and equitable—and everyone can live and age with dignity.

YouTube EMBED LINK:



Contact: Ja-Rei Wang, jwang@caringacross.org , 631-338-2567

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caring Across Generations