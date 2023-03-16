Entelechy Announces Expanded Everything DiSC® Capabilities and Ruby Award Win from Wiley

SILVER LAKE, N.H., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelechy, the private-label leadership development partner for global organizations, was recently named Ruby Award Winner by Wiley, creators of Everything DiSC® products, for Entelechy's commitment to bringing Everything DiSC to clients.

"Our award comes from the fact that we've embedded Everything DiSC into our award-winning leadership development programs," explains Entelechy CEO Terence Traut. "We selected DiSC among many other social style assessments as the tool to anchor our leadership development programs because of its simplicity and effectiveness and, as a result, we're able to help hundreds of thousands of leaders across the world increase their ability to connect and communicate with their employees."

As an authorized Everything DiSC partner, Entelechy also delivers the following highly engaging, expertly facilitated workshop offerings:

Everything DiSC Workplace

Everything DiSC Management

Everything DiSC Work of Leaders

Agility in the Workplace (featuring the Everything DiSC Agile EQ profile)

At the foundation of Entelechy's innovative workshops is a commitment to partnership, engagement, and lasting impact on the learner and the broader organizations.

Supportive partnership: Entelechy handles all administrative tasks associated with Everything DiSC, including assessment distribution and expert workshop facilitation on the Adobe Connect platform.

Virtual training engagement: Entelechy's Everything DiSC virtual workshops contain powerful exercises and learning opportunities to help employees and leaders work more effectively, collaboratively, and innovatively.

Action planning: Each workshop features action planning resources for the learner to hold themselves accountable to apply new skills and behaviors back on the job.

Unified learning experience: All of Entelechy's Everything DiSC virtual workshops can be delivered as stand-alone classes or customized and embedded into existing leadership development programs.

Since 2017, Entelechy has been an authorized Everything DiSC partner, providing clients with the entire Everything DiSC suite of proven, research-validated solutions. To learn more about Entelechy's Everything DiSC offerings, please visit: https://www.unlockit.com/services/everythingdisc/.

About Entelechy

For more than 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including Qualcomm, Vanguard, Staples, DIRECTV, RingCentral, Comcast, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Republic Services, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders, transform leaders as they progress through their careers. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

