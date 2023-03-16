Jones Walker Continues Healthcare Industry Team Growth

Adds four new healthcare attorneys

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that the firm has welcomed two new special counsel attorneys, Anjali Dooley and Jude Bourque.

Along with Anjali and Jude, the firm also added to its Healthcare Industry Team two associates, Keiana Palmer and Chino Onubogu. Anjali, Keiana, and Chino will join the firm's Corporate Practice Group in New Orleans, Washington, DC, and Miami, respectively, and Jude will join the firm's Litigation Practice Group in Baton Rouge.

"Jones Walker is committed to expanding our team to meet the needs of our clients in this increasingly complex and rapidly changing field. We are delighted to welcome these new attorneys who have a deep understanding of the evolving healthcare legal landscape," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

About Anjali Dooley

With more than 20 years of experience in legal private practice and as a former healthcare executive and Chief Legal Officer, Anjali has a deep understanding of healthcare law and regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and private equity investments. She provides guidance on a broad range of complex legal matters, including business entity formation, 50-state provider licensing compliance, corporate practice of medicine issues, data privacy and security (HIPAA), multistate telehealth implementation, Medicare fraud and abuse prevention, False Claims Act disputes, employment law, and venture capital transactions. Anjali's clients represent the full spectrum of the US economy, from individual entrepreneurs and startups to midsize and privately held businesses, hospitals and health systems, investment firms, and technology companies in the United States and abroad.

About Jude Bourque

Jude is a highly experienced litigator who defends public and private hospitals as well as individual physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers in medical malpractice cases. He represents clients in administrative hearings and jury and bench trials and before appellate courts. For nearly three decades, as a former senior litigator in the Medical Malpractice Section of the Louisiana Department of Justice, Litigation Division, Jude defended public healthcare providers in a broad range of lawsuits. He draws on his experience with administrative and judicial procedures to mount effective defenses and negotiate favorable settlements on behalf of his clients.

About Keiana Palmer

Keiana represents private and public companies, institutional investors, and other clients in a wide range of corporate and commercial law matters. Before joining Jones Walker, she was associate counsel at a boutique corporate and healthcare regulatory law firm in Chicago. Keiana's practice focused on advising high-growth digital health and technology startups on entity formation and conversion, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, risk management, and strategic planning, among other matters.

About Chino Onubogu

Chino represents private and public companies, institutional investors, and other firm clients in a wide range of corporate and commercial law matters. She provides broad-ranging counsel to clients across the country with interests and operations in diverse industries, including healthcare and technology. Prior to joining Jones Walker, Chino drafted corporate agreements, technology transactions, and regulatory opinion letters for digital startups and healthcare practices and assisted clients with various corporate matters.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

