Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at 10th Gene Quantification Event in Munich, Germany, March 20-22

Chair of Company's SAB, Dr. Carl Wittwer, to present on at-home PCR testing

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the 10th Gene Quantification Event held March 20-24 at the Technical University of Munich. Dr. Carl Wittwer, Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) will also be presenting at the event.

Dr. Wittwer's presentation, titled "At-Home PCR Testing for SARS-CoV-2," will take place at 2:00 pm local time on March 20 in Lecture Hall 15, and is expected to discuss how the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™* testing platform makes at-home testing for infectious disease diagnosis feasible, including the multiplexing capabilities of the device. Co-Dx recently announced the initiation of clinical evaluations for this at-home/POCT real-time PCR platform, which is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

The focus topics for this year's Gene Quantification Event include SARS-CoV-2, liquid biopsy and CNA, multi-omics biomarkers and more, with an Industrial Exhibition presenting the latest molecular diagnostics, qPCR, digital-PCR and NGS services to an international audience. To learn more about the event, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.gene-quantification.de/GQ2023/.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform, are invited to visit Booth 7 in the Industrial Exhibition.

*The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") review and has not been cleared or approved for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

