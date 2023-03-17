From the Jobsite to the Soccer Field: Bosch Partners with FC Dallas as The Official Power Tool and Accessories Sponsor

Bosch to sponsor 'Hardest Worker Award' video series, highlighting four outstanding players throughout the year

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. , March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools and FC Dallas announced their new partnership with Bosch Power Tools as the official power tool and accessories sponsor of FC Dallas. In addition, the partners introduced the "Hardest Worker Award," in a series called "What Hard Workers Deserve – Presented by Bosch" to highlight the contributions of four stand-out players on the team. Following the release of a four-part video series, the FC Dallas team will select an award winner at the end of the season.

Each video will feature an exceptional player whose hard work, commitment to the team and dedication to the game of soccer shines through on the field. The four players will be nominated and selected by the FC Dallas coaching staff, speaking to the players' contributions to the wider team.

"Bosch Power Tools' commitment to supporting hard workers aligned with our team's values. Through the ''Hard Worker Award' series, we look forward to bringing the talents of our players to the forefront of our social content," said FC Dallas Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Melissa Jannetta "As we kick-off our inaugural year of partnership with Bosch Power Tools at our next home game on March 18, we anticipate positive fan reactions to this new collaboration."

"Bosch understands that hard work comes in many forms; whether it's hammering through concrete on a construction site or training for a championship. We are excited to partner with FC Dallas and shine a light on the players who bring their A-game on and off the field," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Digital for Bosch Power Tools NA.

FC Dallas and Bosch Power Tools fans can watch the video series on the FC Dallas website and on social media using the following handles:

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.

About FC Dallas

FC Dallas is owned by Hunt Sports LLC and is committed to creating championship moments on and off the pitch. Since being purchased from Major League Soccer in 2003, FC Dallas has developed the 145-acre Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas where it plays its home matches. FC Dallas and its affiliates operate the MLS NEXT Academy, boys and girls youth programs as well as MLS NEXT Pro's North Texas SC. FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 while also winning the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2016.

