MAZDA APPOINTS TOM DONNELLY NORTH AMERICAN PRESIDENT & CEO

JEFF GUYTON TO BECOME MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION CFO & REPRESENTATIVE DIRECTOR

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced Tom Donnelly, currently Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, to be appointed President & CEO, MNAO leading the company's operations in the region. Donnelly's appointment, along with several additional changes to MNAO's leadership team, will be effective April 1, 2023.

Tom Donnelly (PRNewswire)

Jeff Guyton, currently MNAO's President & CEO, will become Mazda Motor Corporation's Chief Financial Officer and a Representative Director of the Company based in Hiroshima, Japan, after its annual meeting of the shareholders in June 2023. He will retain oversight of operations in North America, including U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Colombia markets. Donnelly will report to Guyton.

"Tom has played a key role in the growth of MNAO over the last 15 years. He has greatly progressed the Mazda brand in the U.S. while also improving the overall business operations and relationships with our dealer network," said Guyton.

"As MNAO continues to show year-over-year sales growth, I am thrilled to continue this momentum and focus on not only our product, but also our people," said Donnelly.

The news follows Mazda's announcement that Masahiro Moro, currently Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, will be appointed President and CEO. Prior to his current role, Moro served as Chairman and CEO of North American Operations.

"The North American markets are crucial to Mazda's global success, and we have made significant investments to grow our business in the region," said Moro. "Jeff and Tom have been instrumental in delivering growth in the U.S. In Jeff's new role, he will continue to make significant contributions to MNAO while bringing new insights to Mazda globally."

The following additional MNAO executive changes will be effective April 1, 2023:

Ryuichi Umeshita, continues his role as MNAO's Executive Vice President and Assistant to the President, and will now oversee Mazda's sales operations in Canada , Mexico , Colombia , as well as manufacturing operations in the region

Theresa Barrera will become Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Tim Manning will become Senior Vice President of Retail Operations overseeing U.S. vehicle sales, aftersales, and U.S. regional office operations

Stefan Meisterfeld will become Vice President of Strategic Planning

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Jeff Guyton (PRNewswire)

