Terrence A. Cronin Jr., MD, FAAD, assumes presidency of the American Academy of Dermatology

NEW ORLEANS, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified dermatologist Terrence A. Cronin Jr., MD, FAAD, will begin his one-year term as president of the American Academy of Dermatology at the close of the Academy's Annual Meeting.

Dr. Cronin will lead the world's largest dermatologic society that represents more than 20,800 physicians who specialize in diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization focused on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

"I look forward to leading the Academy and my fellow members over the next 12 months as we continue to advocate for the specialty, innovate treatments, and provide excellent dermatologic care to our patients," Dr. Cronin said. "My goal over this next year is to make sure that dermatologists around the country can continue to find the joy in seeing patients and can still make a difference to the many people and their families who are counting on us." Dr. Cronin was emphatic that "The AADA's top priority in 2023 is Medicare reform. Payment instability threatens our ability to provide care."

Dr. Cronin earned his medical degree from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and completed his dermatology residency and served as chief resident at the University of Miami, where he is currently an assistant voluntary professor. Dr. Cronin has been involved with the Academy at the leadership level since 2006. He is a past chair of the Academy's Advisory Board and has served on its Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Dr. Cronin maintains a private practice in Melbourne, Florida.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. A sister organization to the Academy, the American Academy of Dermatology Association is the resource for government affairs, health policy and practice information for dermatologists, and plays a major role in formulating policies that can enhance the quality of dermatologic care. With a membership of more than 20,800 physicians worldwide, the Academy is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

