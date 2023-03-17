Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

NANJING, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
"Although 2022 was the most difficult year for travel industry since the pandemic outbreak, we were pleased to see the beginning of a recovery in the fourth quarter," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the challenges we faced last year, Tuniu has consistently pursued new opportunities and continued to upgrade our products and services while enhancing our core competencies. In the new year, as domestic and outbound travel markets gradually re-open, the release of pent-up travel demand is further supporting the industry's rebound. Tuniu will seize this window of opportunity and leverage the strengths which we have built up over the years in supply chain, products, services and sales to achieve a rapid and steady business recovery. In addition to focusing on our business development, we will continue to implement effective cost control measures and improve efficiency to promote Tuniu's healthy long-term development."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Net revenues were RMB27.3 million (US$4.0 million[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 62.8% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB5.0 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 88.4% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China.
- Other revenues were RMB22.4 million (US$3.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 27.0% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.
Cost of revenues was RMB15.1 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 61.5% from the corresponding period in 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 55.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 53.5% in the corresponding period in 2021.
Gross margin was 44.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a gross margin of 46.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Operating expenses were RMB32.5 million (US$4.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 58.4% from the corresponding period in 2021. Gain on disposals of subsidiaries which was allocated to operating expenses, was RMB32.2 million (US$4.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB10.9 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB22.9 million (US$3.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB33.1 million (US$4.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for expected credit losses.
Loss from operations was RMB20.3 million (US$2.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB50.1 million (US$7.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net loss was RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB39.1 million (US$5.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB34.2 million (US$5.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB922.3 million (US$133.7 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.
Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Net revenues were RMB183.6 million (US$26.6 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 56.9% from 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB70.3 million (US$10.2 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 77.0% from 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China.
- Other revenues were RMB113.3 million (US$16.4 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.4% from 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.
Cost of revenues was RMB94.1 million (US$13.6 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.1% from 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 51.2% in 2022 compared to 59.8% in 2021.
Gross margin was 48.8% in 2022, compared to a gross margin of 40.2% in 2021.
Operating expenses were RMB299.8 million (US$43.5 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.1% from 2021. Impairment of goodwill offset by gain on disposals of subsidiaries, which were allocated to operating expenses, was RMB47.2 million (US$6.8 million) in 2022.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB50.8 million (US$7.4 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.0%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and development personnel related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB103.6 million (US$15.0 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB108.9 million (US$15.8 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.4%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for expected credit losses.
Loss from operations was RMB210.2 million (US$30.5 million) in 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB181.5 million in 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB151.0 million (US$21.9 million) in 2022.
Net loss was RMB203.0 million (US$29.4 million) in 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB128.5 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB143.8 million (US$20.8 million) in 2022.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB193.4 million (US$28.0 million) in 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB121.5 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB134.1 million (US$19.4 million) in 2022.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2023, Tuniu expects to generate RMB60.1 million to RMB64.3 million of net revenues, which represents a 45% to 55% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
349,077
153,835
22,304
Restricted cash
46,521
44,052
6,387
Short-term investments
615,901
724,413
105,030
Accounts receivable, net
111,941
33,644
4,878
Amounts due from related parties
14,969
1,030
149
Prepayments and other current assets
337,033
242,994
35,231
Total current assets
1,475,442
1,199,968
173,979
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
201,947
230,562
33,428
Property and equipment, net
98,159
85,182
12,350
Intangible assets, net
55,376
30,672
4,447
Land use right, net
94,652
92,590
13,424
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
48,115
33,204
4,814
Goodwill
232,007
114,661
16,624
Other non-current assets
92,111
91,091
13,207
Total non-current assets
822,367
677,962
98,294
Total assets
2,297,809
1,877,930
272,273
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
9,981
7,517
1,090
Accounts and notes payable
383,626
261,873
37,968
Amounts due to related parties
4,679
4,710
683
Salary and welfare payable
33,761
26,507
3,843
Taxes payable
8,004
4,047
587
Advances from customers
139,777
98,899
14,339
Operating lease liabilities, current
16,556
12,439
1,803
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
382,629
358,312
51,947
Total current liabilities
979,013
774,304
112,260
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
38,832
26,482
3,840
Deferred tax liabilities
12,479
6,839
992
Long-term borrowings
14,344
11,959
1,734
Total non-current liabilities
65,655
45,280
6,566
Total liabilities
1,044,668
819,584
118,826
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
27,200
27,200
3,944
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
36
Less: Treasury stock
(293,795)
(288,600)
(41,843)
Additional paid-in capital
9,125,748
9,125,655
1,323,096
Accumulated other comprehensive income
271,821
298,981
43,348
Accumulated deficit
(7,834,879)
(8,028,261)
(1,163,988)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
1,269,144
1,108,024
160,649
Noncontrolling interests
(43,203)
(76,878)
(11,146)
Total equity
1,225,941
1,031,146
149,503
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
2,297,809
1,877,930
272,273
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
42,761
41,440
4,968
720
Others
30,642
36,418
22,358
3,242
Net revenues
73,403
77,858
27,326
3,962
Cost of revenues
(39,250)
(32,835)
(15,125)
(2,193)
Gross profit
34,153
45,023
12,201
1,769
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(13,494)
(9,729)
(10,922)
(1,584)
Sales and marketing
(28,612)
(26,502)
(22,858)
(3,314)
General and administrative
(46,512)
(24,270)
(33,119)
(4,802)
Other operating income
10,571
1,222
34,404
4,988
Total operating expenses
(78,047)
(59,279)
(32,495)
(4,712)
Loss from operations
(43,894)
(14,256)
(20,294)
(2,943)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
6,171
5,491
4,960
719
Interest expense
(1,814)
(1,194)
(1,186)
(172)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
4,453
(16,167)
5,252
761
Other income, net
459
2,797
2,378
345
Loss before income tax expense
(34,625)
(23,329)
(8,890)
(1,290)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(1,450)
376
(219)
(32)
Equity in loss of affiliates
(169)
(551)
(189)
(27)
Net loss
(36,244)
(23,504)
(9,298)
(1,349)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,348)
(1,456)
(4,916)
(713)
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(33,896)
(22,048)
(4,382)
(636)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(33,896)
(22,048)
(4,382)
(636)
Net loss
(36,244)
(23,504)
(9,298)
(1,349)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(4,134)
18,066
(8,053)
(1,168)
Comprehensive loss
(40,378)
(5,438)
(17,351)
(2,517)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
(0.09)
(0.06)
(0.01)
-
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(0.27)
(0.18)
(0.03)
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
371,020,652
371,274,640
371,365,207
371,365,207
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
78
24
19
3
Research and product development
136
10
19
3
Sales and marketing
129
31
57
8
General and administrative
770
432
803
116
Total
1,113
497
898
130
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
305,333
70,314
10,195
Others
121,015
113,306
16,428
Net revenues
426,348
183,620
26,623
Cost of revenues
(254,815)
(94,066)
(13,638)
Gross profit
171,533
89,554
12,985
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(54,622)
(50,799)
(7,365)
Sales and marketing
(150,493)
(103,617)
(15,023)
General and administrative
(174,021)
(108,935)
(15,794)
Impairment of goodwill
-
(112,102)
(16,253)
Other operating income
26,064
75,685
10,973
Total operating expenses
(353,072)
(299,768)
(43,462)
Loss from operations
(181,539)
(210,214)
(30,477)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
50,041
27,181
3,941
Interest expense
(7,491)
(4,912)
(712)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
7,030
(22,210)
(3,220)
Other income, net
2,895
6,136
890
Loss before income tax expense
(129,064)
(204,019)
(29,578)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(130)
731
106
Equity in income of affiliates
726
292
42
Net loss
(128,468)
(202,996)
(29,430)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,944)
(9,614)
(1,394)
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(121,524)
(193,382)
(28,036)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(121,524)
(193,382)
(28,036)
Net loss
(128,468)
(202,996)
(29,430)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(3,191)
27,160
3,938
Comprehensive loss
(131,659)
(175,836)
(25,492)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
(0.33)
(0.52)
(0.08)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(0.99)
(1.56)
(0.24)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
370,874,312
371,208,209
371,208,209
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
390
411
60
Research and product development
724
571
83
Sales and marketing
644
657
95
General and administrative
7,374
3,408
494
Total
9,132
5,047
732
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
Result
Loss from operations
(20,294)
898
1,434
(32,165)
(50,127)
Net loss
(9,298)
898
1,434
(32,165)
(39,131)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(4,382)
898
1,434
(32,165)
(34,215)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
Result
Loss from operations
(14,256)
497
1,434
-
(12,325)
Net loss
(23,504)
497
1,434
-
(21,573)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(22,048)
497
1,434
-
(20,117)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
Result
Loss from operations
(43,894)
1,113
2,236
-
(40,545)
Net loss
(36,244)
1,113
2,236
-
(32,895)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(33,896)
1,113
2,236
-
(30,547)
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
of goodwill
Result
Loss from operations
(210,214)
5,047
7,043
(64,951)
112,102
(150,973)
Net loss
(202,996)
5,047
7,043
(64,951)
112,102
(143,755)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(193,382)
5,047
7,043
(64,951)
112,102
(134,141)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Gain on disposals
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of subsidiaries
of goodwill
Result
Loss from operations
(181,539)
9,132
9,625
-
-
(162,782)
Net loss
(128,468)
9,132
9,625
-
-
(109,711)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(121,524)
9,132
9,625
-
-
(102,767)
