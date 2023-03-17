Updated Study Finds Healthcare Cost Savings Could Top $22 Billion Annually with Better Access to and Adoption of Oral Healthcare

Dental Trade Alliance releases latest Oral Healthcare Can't Wait® study that highlights major potential for US healthcare savings

ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Trade Alliance (DTA) has officially released its 2022 Oral Healthcare Can't Wait® study highlighting the significant connection between oral healthcare and the overall health of Americans. The new study is a refreshed look at an earlier study commissioned by the DTA and focuses specifically on populations of the country that are under-insured or completely without dental insurance.

Dental Trade Alliance (PRNewswire)

Key findings of the study, performed by Dr. Uma Kelekar, Assistant Professor of Health Care Management and Legal Studies at the Marymount University School of Business Administration, include:

$7.4 billion in diabetes-related healthcare costs could be subverted by improved and regular periodontal care.

126 million hours of work and school absence in the country annually can be attributed to unplanned or emergency dental care.

$22.8 billion in US healthcare costs could be saved annually with increased access to care and awareness of the importance of oral health.

"This study is an important one for the oral healthcare community, but also for the healthcare community at large," says Greg Chavez, CEO of the Dental Trade Alliance. "Research increasingly shows the connection between oral health and overall health, and these numbers illustrate that we can both save lives and save money as a country by committing to oral health advocacy."

Detailed information about the study and downloadable fact sheets for patients, business owners and government officials can all be downloaded at oralhealthcarecantwait.com. These materials have been created in response to the findings of the study, and are being used to help bring awareness to various audiences throughout the United States. For more information about the study, please contact Amy Moorman, Vice President of Operations of the Dental Trade Alliance, at amymoorman@dentaltradealliance.org.

