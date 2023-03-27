PCOM President Recognized Among PA's Most Influential Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO, was recently named by City & State PA as one of Pennsylvania's 100 most influential leaders in health care. He was previously named to City & State PA's list of most influential leaders in higher education. This is the second year he has been recognized as one of the Commonwealth's top leaders in both categories.

The rankings are developed annually by City & State PA, a multimedia news agency covering Pennsylvania's state and local political scene, and highlight the state's key decision-makers and other influential leaders. Dr. Feldstein earned inclusion in each list for his leadership of PCOM through multiple large-scale strategic partnerships designed to expand residency and training opportunities, most notably with Temple Health and Redeemer Health on the acquisition of Chestnut Hill Hospital in January 2023. He is also recognized for his commitment to establishing a bold vision for PCOM's future and his prioritization of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the college. In late 2022, Dr. Feldstein was also named to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's transition advisory committee on health and human services.

Dr. Feldstein's inclusion in a who's who of the state's top health care leaders is a testament to his steady leadership and strategic vision for the college. Under his leadership, PCOM was part of a joint acquisition of Chestnut Hill Hospital and a regional consortium to support St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a pediatric acute care hospital in North Philadelphia and a critical community resource. The St. Christopher's partnership also established an academic affiliation agreement to provide PCOM DO and physician assistant studies students with clinical training opportunities in pediatrics in addition to maintaining PCOM residency partnerships. Dr. Feldstein has also prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of the College and recently established a Community Wellness Initiative.

The higher education leaders among whom Dr. Feldstein is named have "helped their institutions not just survive but thrive," City & State PA said in their publication of the Higher Education Power 100 list. These leaders "demonstrate on a daily basis why Pennsylvania continues to be a national locus for higher education," the publication wrote. Dr. Feldstein is noted, among other things, for his leadership of PCOM, which was part of an alliance with Temple Health and Redeemer Health that acquired Chestnut Hill Hospital. This cooperative relationship helped preserve an important hospital that has served its community for more than 100 years and strengthened access to important healthcare services.

