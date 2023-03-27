Tailwater Capital to partner with Foundation for the Women's Energy Network to offer Scholarships

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital announced today its partnership with The Foundation for the Women's Energy Network (WEN Foundation) to provide two scholarships for the 2023-24 academic school year. The scholarships will offer financial assistance to women studying for their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in preparation for careers in energy or STEM-related fields.

"We are thrilled to partner with the WEN Foundation for the second year to help build the next generation of energy finance and business leaders," said Jill McMillan, Managing Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Tailwater Capital. "Tailwater is committed to promoting diversity within our company, as we know it contributes to the creation of a stronger business. Our ongoing efforts to foster career and leadership development for women in the industry reflect our organization's commitment to our values, and we are proud to see those principles in action."

The WEN Foundation provides scholarships to develop current and future leaders in order to extend the mission of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), a global organization aiming to educate, attract, retain and develop professionals who work across the energy value chain. WEN has a long history of promoting and engaging in educational, charitable and STEM programming to enrich the lives of its members and the communities in which they operate.

For more information or to apply for the scholarships, Apply - Scholarship Lifecycle Manager (grantinterface.com).

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com

