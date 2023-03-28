1606 Corp Announces Pivotal Distribution Deal With a Premier CBD Distributor

PHOENIX, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD company, announces the company has formally entered into a product distribution agreement with one of the industry's premier CBD distribution companies, Cool Blue Distribution (www.coolbluedist.com). Effective as of April 1st, 2023, the new distributor will represent the 1606 line of products under the brand of Brio Nutrition on a compensated and incentivized basis.

"This monumental partnership provides CBDW with the ability to double, if not triple, our current revenue which is a conservative estimate. We're very proud to be working with one of the country's largest CBD distributors which has been our goal since day one. As a result of the efforts by the 1606 team, our growth strategy is quickly becoming a reality". Said Shannon Shell, CEO of Brio Nutrition, a subsidiary of 1606 Corp.

About Brio Nutrition;

Brio Nutrition is a premium CBD product developer, supplier, and wellness company providing the highest quality hemp derivatives and formulations for people and pets. Brio Nutrition develops and supplies CBD gummies, topicals, capsules, topicals, and oils to assist in treating pain, anxiety, sleep performance, and depression for all those in need. The products developed and distributed by Brio provide holistic solutions designed to ensure a higher quality of life for all living beings. Learn more by visiting Brio Nutrition .

About 1606 Corp;

1606 Corp (OTC | CBDW) is an acquisition-based CBD-focused holding company with over 45 individual retail products currently being sold in the US. 1606 Corp is focused on strategically acquiring established CBD brands in order to capture sufficient revenue to qualify for a listing on a national stock exchange within the next 24 months.

Industry Information;

Rates of cannabidiol (CBD) usage in the United States are projected to surge in 2023, according to Stirling CBD . With recent studies suggesting as high as a 10% year-over-year (YoY) increase in usage, Stirling CBD predicts that 2023 will be a pivotal year for the industry as the widespread adoption of CBD-infused products across the health and wellness, beauty, and food and beverage industries. Data from 2022 provides insight into the nature of CBD-infused products. The Center for Advancing Health (CFAH) reported that 26% of Americans used CBD in 2022, and according to ClevelandClinic.org , 42% of people who take CBD use it for sleep-related reasons. It is also often marketed toward individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, quitting smoking, fitness recovery, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of 1606 Corp (the "Company"), its directors, or its officers concerning, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

