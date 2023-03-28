Genesys Launches Industry-First Automated Trial and Purchase Experience, Making Rapid CX Innovation Simpler for Small- to Mid-Sized Organizations

Activate Genesys Cloud CX contact center capabilities in minutes with GCXNow

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, today introduced the GCXNow™ offering, a new way for small- to mid-sized organizations to quickly explore and purchase a full-featured Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. With a free automated self-service trial that can be activated in minutes, organizations can use GCXNow to explore the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform and scale users and capabilities on demand. GCXNow enables organizations to build the foundation they need on Genesys Cloud CX to orchestrate personalized, empathetic, end-to-end customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels.

Consumers today know what's possible in customer experience (CX), and they expect all businesses to provide seamless levels of support across voice and digital channels, whether it's a large online retailer or local independent store. According to the upcoming "State of Customer Experience" report from Genesys (available in April 2023), 86% of consumers surveyed said that a company is only as good as its service and nearly one-third of consumers said they switched brands after poor service in the past year.

To keep up with consumers' expectations, GCXNow allows organizations of any size to leverage modern CCaaS capabilities faster and more cost effectively. Small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have the opportunity to nimbly shift with the pace of technological innovation, allowing them to rapidly expand their market reach, manage costs and provide the highest quality of customer support.

Recent market research from Genesys and Savanta1 found that 82% of respondents from mid-market organizations said providing better customer service and driving revenue growth and profit margins are two of their top business priorities, yet only 57% perceived this business outcome to be performing at the "extremely well" level. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (71%) of CX leaders said that implementing a customer experience platform that integrates systems is a top priority in 2023.

Genesys has strong roots in helping SMB and mid-market businesses deliver exceptional personalized experiences. In fact, companies in those market segments made up over 50% of the more than 4,500 Genesys Cloud CX customers as of the company's fiscal year 2023 (February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023). GCXNow for Genesys Cloud CX delivers pre-configured workflows for interactive voice response, email, messaging and bots. This allows small- to mid-sized businesses to more easily adopt and drive value from the latest in digital and artificial intelligence innovation.

With GCXNow, Genesys Cloud CX delivers the following benefits to customers:

Frictionless free trial to production: In minutes, organizations can access their own non-production instance of Genesys Cloud CX for 30 days, allowing them to quickly evaluate capabilities against current and future needs. Getting started is easy with access to preconfigured workflows, an in-depth trial support center and the ability to consult with a product expert within the application to ensure success. When the trial is complete, organizations will soon be able to seamlessly carry forward their configurations once purchased.

In-app purchasing: Starting this summer, organizations will be able to easily convert from trial to a subscription in-app with a credit card, without interfacing with sales. They'll have the flexibility to enter into an annual agreement, with the choice to pay up-front or monthly.

Intelligent on-boarding: To ensure a smooth user experience, GCXNow uses advanced automation that's constantly monitoring, learning and evolving. Organizations can leverage in-app guidance and tutorials driven by advanced telemetry that considers individual data and system-wide trends, helping to drive ongoing value for users.

Mary Wardley, program vice president, Customer Care and CRM at IDC, said, "Most businesses are challenged to keep up with the standards of modern consumers in today's complex experience economy, especially smaller organizations. They need accessible technologies and tools, and the flexibility to deploy and grow capabilities on their terms. Through GCXNow, Genesys is enabling this segment control of the evaluation and buying process with the addition of expert help, if needed. A true win for organizations with technology needs but low resources who need to spend their money wisely."

"Today, small- to mid-size companies increasingly want a more agile experience for exploring technology that simultaneously matches their nimble and innovative nature," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer, Genesys. "GCXNow helps us fulfill our objective to make it easier for any organization to innovate using advanced experience orchestration capabilities. By delivering an automated and curated self-service experience for Genesys Cloud CX, organizations can get up and running faster with a full-featured solution, helping them drive immediate value for their customers, employees and business."

The full GCXNow free trial experience is now generally available in the United States and global expansion across AWS Regions will start in April. Don't wait — get started using GCXNow.

GCXNow was selected as a Finalist in the Category of Best Innovation in Customer Experience for the Best of Enterprise Connect Awards announced on the main stage of Enterprise Connect on Tuesday, March 28.

Register now for Genesys Xperience '23 to learn more about how the company is enabling organizations to orchestrate end-to-end customer and employee experiences through Genesys Cloud CX. GCXNow demos will also be available onsite during the event.

